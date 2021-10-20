Clive Cockayne, chairman and deputy launch authority of Selsey Lifeboat, first joined the RNLI as a crew member on the all-weather lifeboat in 1970.

He initially helped his father, Des, fulfil the role as honorary secretary before succeeding him, later taking on the position of lifeboat operations manager — a position he held until

January 2020.

Clive oversaw several lifeboat transitions — the most significant being the change from the wooden class Oakley to the first fast slipway Tyne class, City of London.

RNLI Selsey said the lifeboat was financed by the Guild of the City of London, and Clive played a 'key part' in creating a longstanding relationship with this organisation.

Mark Dowie, Chief Executive of the RNLI, said: “Clive has truly demonstrated our four values – selflessness, dependability, trustworthy and courageous – in his long and illustrious career."

Clive was also instrumental in both the planning of and transition from the slipway launch station to a shore-based station with the new Shannon class lifeboat.