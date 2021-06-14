Stansted Park Garden Show in pictures 2021
Stansted Park was in full bloom at the weekend as gardeners and visitors flocked to its popular Garden Show.
The three-day event took place on June 11-13 and featured stalls showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, gifts as well as food and drink.
Children’s entertainment also ensured the event maintained a family-feel while measures were taken to ensure social distancing meaning the event could take place at Stansted House.
