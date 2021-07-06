Sussex meerkats predict England’s semi-final result

The mystic meerkats, who have correctly predicted England’s knockout wins against Germany and Ukraine, have backed the Three Lions once again.

A win for Gareth Southgate’s men was predicted by meerkats Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Tamu, Tyson and new pups Kane and Sterling – who were named after England’s goalscorers against Germany.

Ahead of the prediction buckets were put in the sand with the countries’ respective flags on the front.

A spokesperson for Drusillas Park said the meerkats headed straight to the England bucket.

Although it might seem an unusual task for meerkats, the activity is part of the zoo’s enrichment programme which makes sure all the animals enjoy a diverse diet in imaginative and unusual ways.

This ensures they receive a varied diet while encouraging them to think and work for their food as they would in the wild.

Head keeper Gemma Romanis said, “We’re all very excited to see what England can do against Denmark and all of our keepers are getting behind the team and hoping they can make the final.

Drusillas Park's meerkats predicted the result of England's upcoming semi-final against Denmark. SUS-210607-115747001

“The meerkat group seem to be enjoying their new-found fame and mealworm snacks.

“They get excited before we even set up the football-themed enrichment activity for them.

“All the animals at the park benefit from physical and mental stimulation and this is perfect for them.

“We’re convinced the group are on a roll with their psychic predictions and it’ll be a win for England at Wembley on Wednesday.”