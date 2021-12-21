This year, the reporters at the Chichester Observer take a look back at the weird and wonderful stories that we have covered in 2021 SUS-211221-171709001

These were the top stories in Chichester that made us laugh out loud in 2021

As the year draws to a close, we take a look back at some of the weird and wonderful stories covered by the Chichester Observer in 2021.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 5:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 5:27 pm

With 2021 drawing to a close, reporters at the Chichester Obsercer have taken a look back at the wacky and wonderful stories that we covered over the past 12 months.

From errant swans to a visit to a haunted shop, it certainly was a year to remember.

1.

In October, our reporter Joe Stack went to investigate a seance which left him truly 'spooked'. To view the full story https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/opinion/is-this-chichesters-most-haunted-shop-we-sent-our-reporter-to-investigate-3419474

Photo Sales

2.

In Novermber, jumping cows fled a South Downs farm in a truly 'Gate Escape'. To view the full story https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/people/the-gate-escape-jumping-cows-flee-south-downs-farm-3476756

Photo Sales

3.

In October, Police Officers were called to deal with a disturbance which turned out to be an errant swan. A 'fowl' display by the bird in question. To view the full story https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/police-called-to-deal-with-swan-in-chichester-3426116

Photo Sales

4.

In August, a sign was placed on South Street - only for it to be pointing in the wrong direction! The sign was then subsequently turned the right way. You can view the full story at https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/people/sign-pops-up-in-chichester-pointing-in-the-wrong-direction-3342908

Photo Sales
Chichester
Next Page
Page 1 of 2