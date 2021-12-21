These were the top stories in Chichester that made us laugh out loud in 2021

With 2021 drawing to a close, reporters at the Chichester Obsercer have taken a look back at the wacky and wonderful stories that we covered over the past 12 months.
From errant swans to a visit to a haunted shop, it certainly was a year to remember.
1.
In October, our reporter Joe Stack went to investigate a seance which left him truly 'spooked'. To view the full story https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/opinion/is-this-chichesters-most-haunted-shop-we-sent-our-reporter-to-investigate-3419474
2.
In Novermber, jumping cows fled a South Downs farm in a truly 'Gate Escape'. To view the full story https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/people/the-gate-escape-jumping-cows-flee-south-downs-farm-3476756
3.
In October, Police Officers were called to deal with a disturbance which turned out to be an errant swan. A 'fowl' display by the bird in question. To view the full story https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/police-called-to-deal-with-swan-in-chichester-3426116
4.
In August, a sign was placed on South Street - only for it to be pointing in the wrong direction! The sign was then subsequently turned the right way. You can view the full story at https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/people/sign-pops-up-in-chichester-pointing-in-the-wrong-direction-3342908