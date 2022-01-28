Town crier championship headed to Bognor Regis this summer

The Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers Championship Competition will be taking place on Saturday, June 18, and criers from all over the country are set to travel down and compete.

This will be the first time in the organisation’s 44-year history that the championship has been held in Bognor Regis, and town crier Jane Smith said she is ‘very excited’ to play host.

“It’s been such a rubbish couple of years, and people want to get out and do stuff. And this is just a really good way of doing that,” she said.

DM21060327a.jpg. Felpham Farmers Market opening day. Town crier Jane Smith. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211206-201711008

“This is another way of putting Bognor Regis on the map.

“I want them to be buzzing and saying, ‘Oh god it was absolutely brilliant, you should go and see it.’ It’s about making people excited, making people want to get involved with it.”

The competition will be judged over four categories, including volume, inflection, clarity and pitch. There is also a prize for best dressed town crier.