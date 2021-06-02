Travellers set up in Chichester's Oaklands Park as open air concert arrives

As many as 15 cars and caravans arrived at the site in Broyle Road towards the rugby club last night.

A spokesman for Chichester District Council has said: “We are aware of the travellers on Oaklands Park. We are liaising with the police and West Sussex County Council’s Traveller Liaison Officer. They will need to undertake a site visit before determining what action to take.”

Sussex Police has confirmed it is aware of the group.

Cars and caravans in Oaklands Park today (Wednesday, June 2).

The group has arrived just as Chichester Festival Theatre has been setting up its Concerts in the Park event which begins tomorrow (Thursday, June 3).

The event will run for three days.

