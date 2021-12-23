Two more chances to get your booster jab in Bognor Regis next week

Following the announcement of a walk-in booster jab session in Hotham Park today (December 23), two more opportunities for residents to get vaccinated have been revealed.

On Wednesday December 29 and Thursday December 30, at the Bognor Regis Football Club, residents are being invited to receive their first, second or booster vaccination jab.

No appointments will be needed for the sessions and the centre will be open from 11am to 4pm on both days.

Those receiving their first dose must be 16 or over. Those aged between 16 and 18 receiving their second dose will only be able to do so 12 weeks from their first dose. Those over 18 will have to wait 8 weeks from their first dose.

Those receiving their booster dose must be three months removed from their second vaccination.

These two services complement a service being run at the Bognor Health Centre, which will be open every day over the next few weeks, apart from on Christmas and Boxing Day.