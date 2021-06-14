University of Chichester seeking answers over mystery painting

The artwork, thought to have been painted more than 50 years ago, was generously donated anonymously in January this year.

Now university staff are hoping to contact the owner or family member.

A University of Chichester spokesperson said: "We are keeping details of the painting minimal for now to ensure we can identify the correct owner. It was donated by an older gentleman, and is of a countryside scene.

Pic: Kate Shemilt ks20204-2

“We have been in contact with Sussex Police who confirmed the painting has not been reported as stolen in Sussex. We have also spoken to the artist’s agent who established its authenticity and said it had been painted and then sold many decades ago.

“As the donator did not leave any contact details, as per standard regulations for donations, we are treating the painting as lost property. We will provide a further update in the coming months.”