University of Chichester seeking answers over mystery painting
The University of Chichester is seeking answers about a painting in its collection as it works to find the mystery donor.
The artwork, thought to have been painted more than 50 years ago, was generously donated anonymously in January this year.
Now university staff are hoping to contact the owner or family member.
A University of Chichester spokesperson said: "We are keeping details of the painting minimal for now to ensure we can identify the correct owner. It was donated by an older gentleman, and is of a countryside scene.
“We have been in contact with Sussex Police who confirmed the painting has not been reported as stolen in Sussex. We have also spoken to the artist’s agent who established its authenticity and said it had been painted and then sold many decades ago.
“As the donator did not leave any contact details, as per standard regulations for donations, we are treating the painting as lost property. We will provide a further update in the coming months.”
Anyone with further knowledge should contact university librarian Karen Lloyd at [email protected] or 01243 816000.