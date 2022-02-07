View stunning pictures of starry night skies over Sussex

The Festival, organised each year by The South Downs National Park, will take people on a fascinating journey through the solar system with moongazing sessions, planetarium shows, cosmic craft activities and jaw-dropping astrophotography among the highlights.

The theme of this year’s festival is exploring the Dark Skies for yourself and making the most of the 10 Discovery Sites in the National Park – all offering great opportunities to see immense views of the universe.

One of the star attractions will be “Walk The Planets” trails at Seven Sisters Country Park, in East Sussex. People will be able to enjoy a self-guided trail starting from the sun and meeting each planet in turn at the scale they occur for real in our solar system. For more information visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/dark-night-skies/dark-skies-festival/

Dark skies over Birling Gap by Les Hunt

Late night sky at Rottingdean by Piers Fearick

The night sky at Arundel Park by Jamie Fielding

Mily Way over the River Cuckmere ny Jamie Felding