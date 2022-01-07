Wanted man could be in Bognor Regis
Police are appealing for help to find wanted man Tony Bytheway , who may be in Bognor Regis
Friday, 7th January 2022, 9:42 am
Bytheway, 46, is on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release licence.
Police would also like to speak to him in relation to drug-related offences and a burglary.
Although he has links to Devon, he is believed to be in the Bognor Regis area.
Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact police online or by calling 101.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.