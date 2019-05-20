Watch a Chinook helicopter land in Bognor for 75th anniversary event

A Chinook helicopter landed in a Bognor field on Saturday as part of an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the 1310 flight becoming operational.

The commemoration service was organised by members of the RAF Association 381 Bognor Regis Branch.

The chinook helicopter. Photo and footage by Sussex By Air

Air Cadets from Bognor Regis and Chichester also attended and were invited to inspect the Chinook of 18(B) Squadron, which landed in Jubilee Playing Field in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor.

The 1310 Flight, Royal Air Force, was established in 1944 at Redhill and became operational flying from a new Advanced Landing Ground on the outskirts of Bognor Regis.

Flying the Avro Anson, the Flight was tasked with flying medical supplies to Normandy following the D-Day landings.

The town was then re-united with 1310 Flight in 2009 when the RAFA Branch became the first to adopt an operational Squadron.

The Chinooks of 27 Squadron were tasked with supplying aircraft and crews to 1310 Flight which provided essential support to the army in Afghanistan.

The 18(B) Chinook Squadron also sent aircraft and crews and accepted affiliation to the Branch in 2011.

From 2009 until 2015, members of RAFA 381 sent monthly welfare boxes to those serving in Afghanistan on 1310 Flight until the end of its time in theatre.

The close relationship remains, with the Flight now operating in Mali, Africa, supporting French troops.

Apart from sending out a substantial number of welfare boxes at Christmas, the Branch purchased solar charges and tablets for use in the field.

After the service on Saturday, guests retired to the Branch Club in Waterloo Square, where member Marian Sheraton’s popular fruit cake was served with coffee.

