Windsurfers rescue two people and five dogs at West Wittering beach

Two people and five dogs were cut off by the tide at West Wittering beach on Saturday (October 23)- only to be saved by locals from the West Wittering Windsurf Club.

Although the Coastguard teams from Selsey and Lifeboats from Hayling Island were called to the rescue, members of the windsurf club were able to defuse the situation before their arrival.

One person was able to swim safely back to shore, before members of the club paddled out to rescue the other person and five dogs.

The Selsey Coastguard