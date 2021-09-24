‘Wonderful’ new reading area for students at Bognor Regis Primary School

The new area has a woodland theme, complete with decorative indoor plants to help transport students into the worlds of their favourite books.

It follows on from the success of last year’s book week, which, faculty said, successfully captured the hearts and minds of pupils throughout the school.

“We absolutely love reading at Southway and look for every opportunity to get the children enjoying their books,” said Southway school principal Mike Wood.

The reading area promises to be a hit with students. Photo; Southway Primary School

“Every class will visit the library each week to enjoy reading and improve their reading skills.