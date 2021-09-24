‘Wonderful’ new reading area for students at Bognor Regis Primary School
Students and teachers at Southway Primary School, in North Bersted, have welcomed a ‘wonderful’ new reading area in the school
The new area has a woodland theme, complete with decorative indoor plants to help transport students into the worlds of their favourite books.
It follows on from the success of last year’s book week, which, faculty said, successfully captured the hearts and minds of pupils throughout the school.
“We absolutely love reading at Southway and look for every opportunity to get the children enjoying their books,” said Southway school principal Mike Wood.
“Every class will visit the library each week to enjoy reading and improve their reading skills.
“We have our own librarian and the books that can be borrowed are all on our accelerated reader system so that we can help our students progress very effectively. For those children not ready to read yet, we’ve also invested in Tonie Boxes, which allow the children to independently access audio books to enjoy.”