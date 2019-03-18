Person dies after being struck by train between Horsham and Three Bridges

A person has died after being struck a train between Horsham and Three Bridges this morning (March 18).

Police said officers were called to Crawley station just after 10am following reports a person had been injured on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, officers added.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently working to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Rail lines between Horsham and Three Bridges are currently blocked and services between the two stations have been cancelled and diverted.

Southern Rail said some services towards London are being diverted via Dorking and rail tickets are being accepted on select Metrobus, Compass Travel and Stagecoach bus services.

Disruption is expected to last until 2pm.

The bus services accepting rail tickets (according to Southern) include:

Stagecoach

- 9 stopping at Arundel, Littlehampton, Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham by Sea

- 700 for Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant, Portsmouth

Compass Travel

- 100 for Pulborough, Billingshurst, and Horsham

Metrobus

- Route 2 for Crawley and Ifield

- Route 3 for Crawley, Three Bridges, and Gatwick Airport

- Route 23 for Crawley, Faygate, and Horsham

- Route 200 for Horsham, Faygate, Ifield, and Gatwick Airport

- 84 / 272 / 281 / 291 for Crawley and Three Bridges (84 continues to East Grinstead)

- Route 400 for Crawley, Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport, Redhill

- 420 / 460 for Crawley, Gatwick Airport, Horley, Redhill