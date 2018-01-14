PICTURE SPECIAL: Rocks take on Leyton Orient in the FA Trophy

It was an afternoon to cherish at Nyewood Lane - despite the result.

The Rocks lost 2-1 to Leyton Orient after extra time but it was a top-class tussle between two teams who were desperate to get through.

Jimmy Muitt's equaliser for the Rocks will live long in the memory of all the 1,371 who were there - as will a battling Bognor performance that warranted taking the tie to a penalty shootout.

