PICTURES: Bognor’s 24-hour hostel opens its doors

A ‘life-changing’ service for the homeless has now officially been opened in Bognor Regis in the form of a 24-hour Stonepillow hostel.

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Caroline Nicholls DL, did the honours by cutting the ribbon last Tuesday.

Caroline Nicholls, the High Sheriff, cut the ribbon to open the hostel

Hilary Bartle, Stonepillow’s chief executive, said the opening was a ‘culmination of hard work and focused planning by staff, contractors and partners’ and paid thanks to everyone who had helped make it possible.

“But our job doesn’t stop here,” she added, announcing the start of two projects – the first to develop the charity’s five-year strategy and to fundraise in order to renovate and refurbish a building adjoining the Bognor hostel to create the Bognor Regis Hub.

“As we head into our 30th year, we want to ensure that we are fit for purpose, have a clear and focused direction of travel and are delivering services which meet the complex needs of those who are rough sleeping, homeless and vulnerably housed in Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton,” she said.

Hilary quoted two residents of the new hostel as having said: “The new hostel is so amazing, it has changed our lives, we cannot thank the staff enough for their support.”

Karen Shelly, hostel manager, Annette Denby, accommodation manager

Lucy Davies with the wall painting she created