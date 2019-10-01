Van driving through water in Birdham Pool

Pictures from flooded Chichester areas

Here are some of the best pictures of flooded parts of Chichester.

Send in your own to news@chiobserver.co.uk

ks180540-1 Bosham High Tide phot kate...High tide at Bosham.ks180540-1

1. Bosham high tide

ks180540-1 Bosham High Tide phot kate...High tide at Bosham.ks180540-1
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Amy Shrives posted on Facebook that she was stranded at a caf due to flooding at Birdham Pool

2. Birdham Pool

Amy Shrives posted on Facebook that she was stranded at a caf due to flooding at Birdham Pool
other
Buy a Photo
ks180540-3 Bosham High Tide phot kate...A dog walker navigates the road during the extreemely high tide at Bosham.ks180540-3

3. Bosham high tide

ks180540-3 Bosham High Tide phot kate...A dog walker navigates the road during the extreemely high tide at Bosham.ks180540-3
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
ks180540-4 Bosham High Tide phot kate...The extreemely high tide at Bosham.ks180540-4

4. Bosham high tide

ks180540-4 Bosham High Tide phot kate...The extreemely high tide at Bosham.ks180540-4
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2