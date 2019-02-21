Police investigating 'deliberate' fire in Lavant

Sussex Police is investigating the 'deliberate ignition' of a car in Lavant on Wednesday (February 20).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) sent one fire engine and one landrover from Chichester to the vehicle fire at 1:13am. Read our original report here

Picture courtesy of East Wittering Fire Station

"[It was a] confirmed deliberate ignition by WSFRS," a police spokesman said.

"Officers attended later that day but vehicle identification could not be obtained. Enquiries are ongoing and the informant is advised to contact police should any further information come to light."

Yesterday, a fire service spokesman said two breathing apparatus and one high pressure hose reel were used to extinguish the fire and crews left at 2:30am.

East Wittering Fire Station tweeted that crews, supported by Bognor firefighters, were 'tipped out' to the incident whilst on standby at Chichester.

Picture courtesy of East Wittering Fire Station