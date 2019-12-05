Chichester campaigners brave cold weather for latest global youth climate strike

On a very chilly day Extinction Rebellion Chichester supported the latest global youth climate strike last Friday (November 29) by protesting at the Market Cross and marching to County Hall.

Tom Broughton, a spokesman for Extinction Rebellion Chichester, said: “Today again demonstrated that young people of Chichester understand the dire consequences if we don’t address the impending climate crisis now. The Government must tell the truth and act now, we really haven’t got much time.”

Chichester climate youth strike supported by the city's branch of Extinction Rebellion (Ronnie Hall). Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

