Chichester community hall granted premises licence for sale of alcohol

The community hall building in Donegall Avenue (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

An application for a premises licence was approved at a district council licensing sub-committee meeting on Thursday (August 5).

The application for the Community Hall was one of five submitted by the charity and the only one with an outstanding objection from a member of the public.

The other four licences – for Graylingwell Chapel, the Lodge, in Graylingwell Drive, the Water Tower, in Graylingwell Park, and the Pavilion, in Graylingwell Park – were all granted earlier this year.

The charity manages events such as exercise classes, conferences, birthday parties and community meetings from the hall.

The premises licence will allow it to sell alcohol from 9am to 9.30pm seven days a week.

Clare de Bathe, trust director, told the meeting: “It’s not going to be a permanent bar, it’s not going to be optics on a wall. It very much is wine and beer brought in when we have events for those specific Chichester community development events.”

Those events include a fish & chip quiz once a month, community development activities once and month and plans to serve a Sunday dinner once a week.

Sussex Police initially objected to the licence being granted but withdrew that objection after a number of conditions were agreed.