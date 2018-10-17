Chichester ice rink plans given green light by councillors

Plans for an ice rink proposed in Chichester's Priory Park for the Christmas period have been given the green light by councillors.

The rink would be housed in a marquee with a cafe, changing facilities and skate hire facility south west of the Guildhall.

Proposals also include seven festive food and drink concession stalls.

It is due to run from late November to early January.

A planning application for a change of use for the land was delegated to officers for approval by Chichester District Council's planning committee today (Wednesday October 17) on the chairman's casting vote.

This means that at the end of the consultation period if no new significant material considerations are raised and no objection is received from Historic England the plans would get the final go ahead.

Members were split about the positive benefits of an ice rink and the economic benefits for the city centre balanced against the impact on nearby residents and on the park itself.

More to follow.