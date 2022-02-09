Chichester residents criticise Gillian Keegan after Covid rule-breaking

Mrs Keegan, who is the minister for mental health, had been meeting with three bereaved fathers in Westminster yesterday (Tuesday, February 8).

Part way through the meeting Mrs Keegan was told that a lateral flow test she had taken had come back positive.

With consent from the three men she stayed in the meeting but has since apologised and described the decision as an 'error of judgment'.

MP for Chichester Gillian Keegan

Following the news, comments poured in on social media from a number of Chichester resident with many expressing their anger.

Mrs Keegan was commended by some for her apology.

Caz said: "Well done for such an immediate and fulsome apology rather putting the PM to shame. But odd not to have waited for the result before the meeting (or done test earlier) as LFTs are so quick and easy to do."

Writing in to the Chichester Observer, Patricia Brown said: "I could not believe that Gillian Keegan met the bereaved fathers yesterday when she had tested positive for Covid that morning.

"Apart from the fact that you have to isolate for at least five days after testing positive and so another Tory MP is flouting the Government’s own rules.

Posting on Facebook Craig Seacombe said: "Surely this is against the risk assessment they would have had to do and is gross misconduct? If we did it we would have been sacked."

Sharon Jupp said: "Once again, one rule for us, another rule for politicians! Maybe I should consider a career change."

Stevie Garrett said: "Rich, coming from a so-called health minister."

Viv Markey: "Fully support Gillian Keegan, those poor Dad’s obviously wanted to continue with the interview to help others in the same situation.

"Ms Keegan took precautions to prevent spread , please just give her a break."

Jo Lawlor said: "Make rules. Break them anyway. Apologise to the nation. That's ok then...is it?"

Becki Dicker said: "One rule for the public one rule for the politicians. Yes I know she has apologised however that’s too late she never should of attended the meeting."