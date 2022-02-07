Concerns raised over Whitehouse Farm development

Development on Whitehouse has caused concern among members of Chichester City Council. SUS-220702-160220001

Chichester City Council’s planning and conservation working group met on Thursday, February 3, to further discuss the development plans on Whitehouse Farm.

The main cause of concern was the issue of an access route into the properties, an issue becoming more apparent after residents now moving in after the completion of some of the phase one developments.

With over 4,000 people expected on site, cllr Richard Plowman also stressed the ‘importance of making the new residents feel a part of the Chichester community.

Following deliberations, the councillors settled to reconvene and discuss the outlying plans after consultations with the public.

Due to the nature of the development, a new ward in the city, which would include the new build was suggested by cllr Sarah Quail.

Despite the proposal, the proposal was not considered further due to a boundary and ward change review would take place in the near future.

Proposals for changes of some of the road names on the development was also on the agenda in the meeting.

Cornfield Way, The Rew, Stook House, and Drovers Lane were among the suggestions laid out by Peter Roberts.

Cllr Quail raised objection to the ‘unlovely’ name of Stook, which was seconded by the Mayor of Chichester cllr John Hughes.

Cllr Quail offered the name of Hayloft House which was unanimously agreed on by the other councillors to be a more fitting name for the road.