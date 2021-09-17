Outdoor works begin as Chichester's Priory Park prepares to host 'huge variety of events'

Ground works began on Monday (September 13) and it is hoped that the power supply will be completed and available for use by early October, to support the delivery of future events in the park.

Last year, Chichester District Council's cabinet agreed to invest £15,000 to provide a commercial power supply for the park as part of the district's first ever events strategy.

The three-phase supply will enable the majority of events to run catering facilities, small-scale music amplifiers and other activities.

Chichester District Council's cabinet agreed to invest £15,000 to provide a commercial power supply for Priory Park, as part of the district's first ever events strategy. Photo: Derek Martin

The council said it will 'remove the need for costly generators' as well as addressing local residents' concerns regarding noise and 'reducing pollution from the generators'.

"It is part of the council's commitment to encouraging more events in the district, and also forms part of the council's recovery plan from the coronavirus pandemic," said Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services and culture.

"Events are really important for our residents, in terms of providing positive and fun experiences and, as a council, we see them as being crucial to the health and wellbeing of our district, especially as we recover from the pandemic.

"Thanks to the work of our events officers, we've welcomed a huge variety of events to our council-run parks from concerts and ballet to charity events, open air cinema and family fun days, as well as a wide range of other activities for the community."

Mr Briscoe said the council has consulted closely with residents living near the park, adding: "I would like to thank them for their support and constructive comments during the organisation stages.

"Despite a very difficult period for the events industry, all of these events have been well attended, and have provided people with lots of much-missed fun and enjoyment.

"Events are a key part of our council's Covid economic recovery plan, and last year we felt that an external power supply in Priory Park would really help future event organisers and attract an even wider variety. We expect many event organisers will take advantage of the power supply to deliver their future events.

"We're also very lucky to have our parks and gardens team, who keep the park looking lovely throughout the year. We're also very grateful that Natures Way Foods have once again come on board to support the park as a sponsor, which will help us to keep the park looking beautiful."

The events strategy runs from 2020 until 2025 and presents the district as a place 'that is open for business' and one which 'actively welcomes events'.

The council said the main aims are to boost the local economy, showcase the district and attract more headline events.

A consultation held in 2019 found that the majority of respondents felt there were not enough events in the district. In particular, people wanted to see more music, food and drink, and arts and culture events. People also wanted to see more markets.

People were also asked which locations they wanted to host events, and the most popular locations were in parks and green spaces — including Priory Park and Oaklands Park, plus the city and town centres.

Click here to find out more about the council's events strategy