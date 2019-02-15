Crunch meeting for Chichester A27 funding due next month

Council leaders and Chichester’s MP Gillian Keegan are expected to meet a government minister next month to ask for funding for A27 improvements at Chichester.

As it stands, the district council’s Local Plan sets out a contingency plan for junction changes and a link road for the existing bypass to cope with housing pressures up to 2035.

A27 junctions around Chichester. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Read more: Alternative A27 upgrades in Chichester’s Local Plan may cost £62million

After Highways England rejected both options put to it for a northern mitigated route or a southern bypass upgrade in December last year, MP Gillian Keegan said she would seek a meeting with Jesse Norman, the Minister of State for the Department of Transport.

Read more: Why Highways England is not funding an A27 upgrade for Chichester

Now Chichester District Council has confirmed that district council leader Tony Dignum and chief executive Diane Shepherd are also due to join the meeting with Mr Norman on March 11.

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.