Developing brownfield sites 'essential' for Chichester, Society warns

The Chichester Society has said the Local Plan 'must develop existing vacant sites before more farmland is lost'.

Chichester must build on its brownfield sites, the Chichester Society has argued in its September newsletter.

Chichester's Market Cross

Peter Evans, the Society’s chairman, said: “This will be essential if the city is to retain its unique character and protect the surrounding countryside and Harbour.”

Chichester District Council has already identified many brownfield sites which could provide more homes at higher densities because existing everyday facilities are within easy walking or cycling distance.

According to the Chichester Society, sites with these advantages include:

• Portfield Football Ground in the east

• Former Chichester Boys High School in the south

• County Council former offices in Westgate

• Former House of Fraser department store opposite the Cathedral.

A spokesman for the Society said: "The challenge for Chichester District Council is to seek developers prepared to design high quality housing at above usual densities on sites close to the city centre.

"A high proportion of these new homes should be affordable for essential local workers.