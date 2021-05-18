East Wittering protest against development planned for weekend

A number of homes in the area have already been built or granted planning permission in the last few years.

Residents have repeatedly raised concerns about the infrastructure’s ability to cope with the current permissions.

But developers have submitted even more applications, with a decision yet to be made on plans for 100 homes south of Clappers Lane and another 70 west of Church Road.

DM21040650a.jpg. Developers want to build 320 homes East of Church Road, East Wittering. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Meanwhile a screening opinion for 320 homes east of Church Road has been lodged with Chichester District Council.

A petition opposing the urbanisation of the Manhood Peninsula has been signed by almost 800 people already.

Meanwhile campaigners are due to meet for a protest at the Clock Tower in Cakeham Road at 10am on Saturday May 22.

Numbers will be limited to 30 at any one time to comply with social distancing guidelines.

They will be handing out leaflets and raising awareness about the planned developments and the impact they will have on the area.

The petition says: “Due to 70 per cent of Chichester District Council’s land being in the South Downs National Park or AONB areas which are protected against development - this leaves the coastal plain and the rural villages of the Witterings, Earnley, Bracklesham and Birdham to be overloaded with excessive numbers of new housing developments with no infrastructure to support development.

“The current system for providing affordable housing does not work. Developers are building houses that are not affordable.

“The Manhood Peninsula is the last undeveloped coastal hinterland between Southampton and Brighton - that’s its overriding value in terms of one the biggest growing areas of the tourism sector - green and outdoor tourism.

“The peninsula contains some of the south’s most important wetlands and is one of the most vulnerable stretches of coastline when it comes to climate change impact. Long term holistic planning is critical to its environmental and economic future.

“The government and the district council need to recalculate the housing numbers on the Manhood before development devastates this unique and beautiful area that people choose to visit for its rural nature.”

To view the petition visit the 38 degrees website.