'Eco meet-up' organised to help tackle climate change in Chichester

A new eco meet-up is being organised by a Chichester city councillor to raise awareness over climate issues.

The aim of the meet-ups will be to raise awareness of issues facing the city such as air pollution and climate change. The first meeting will be in Bell Isle in Chapel Street, Chichester from 11am on Monday January 7.

City councillor Sarah Sharp (Green) said: "There is rising concern throughout the world that we are ignoring the risks of climate change."

"Sometimes we feel overwhelmed by the enormity of the climate crisis facing our world. The idea behind the new meet-ups is to come together to overcome this sense of helplessness and work out practical projects we can get involved with. By working together on practical actions, I hope that residents can feel that they are doing their bit locally and can support each other and build a stronger community.

"The new 'extinction rebellion' movement which hit the headline nationally has to make us reanalyse what we are doing locally — we will be looking at what our local response to this new movement can be."

Councillor Sharp said that 'all are welcome' to the eco meet-ups and she hopes it will become a regular event in the Chichester calendar.