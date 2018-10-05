Fishbourne council feels 'punished' ahead of resident housing survey

'The first skirmish in the fight' against more housing in Fishbourne has been launched by the parish council.

The survey aims to find out the 'priorities of residents' regarding local infrastructure and their views on where additional housing in the area should be built in the future.

On its website, the council said: "This will be our evidence when we come to argue why, despite the call for yet more housing by H.M. Government, Fishbourne should be regarded as a special case because of its enormous contribution over the years to reaching CDC building targets."

Council chairman, Cllr Geoff Hand, said: "Fishbourne is being asked to find land to deliver a significantly increased number of houses. The new homes are in addition to the ones included in our existing neighbourhood plan, which have already been built.

"It feels as though we are being punished for our positive approach to house building up to now."

Mr Hand added that the parish council is 'particularly concerned' that Bethwines Farm could be included in a list of possible sites.

He said: "This could lead up to a thousand houses being built on prime agricultural land. The fight is on and this survey is the first skirmish."

Questions on the survey include, 'What do you enjoy/like about living in Fishbourne?', 'Which types of property would you like to see in the parish in the future?' and 'What are the key issues or areas we need to address to manage vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the village?'

As well as being delivered to each home, copies will be available online and at the Fishbourne Centre, and other locations around the village including schools and pubs. Completed surveys should be returned by October 31.

