Here who is standing for the Chichester City Council by-election

Clockwise from top left: Ballot box, Peter Budge, Maureen Corfield, Laura Eccott, Simon Lloyd-Williams, Phil Wilson

The candidates are Peter Budge (Chichester and Harbour Independents), Maureen Corfield (Liberal Democrats), Laura Eccott (Green Party), Simon Lloyd-Williams (Conservatives) and Phil Wilson (Labour).

Peter Budge - Chichester and Harbour Independents

I have lived in Chichester for 45 years serving on District and City Councils and as Mayor.

A local voice on local issues is urgently needed for the challenges we face such an unsustainable number of houses being built, decline of our City Centre, inadequate sewage and road infrastructure.

The imposition of Central Government policies at a local level does not work. Action is needed - not words. CHI is the only Independent voice for Chichester in this election.

Maureen Corfield - Lib Dems

Chi-North is a great place to live. As a resident I hope to keep it that way, by listening to my neighbours, standing up for us, and looking for ways to make it even better.

Most mentioned on doorsteps are traffic and planning problems, the City’s regeneration, and a readiness for local initiatives that care for the planet.

We love our green spaces - ancient, like Brandy Hole Copse, and new, like Oakland’s Park community orchard.

I want us to scale a greater range of environmental drives for neighbourhood action. Liberal Democrats care about community, and given the chance as your Chi-North Councillor, I know we can achieve so much more.

Laura Eccott - Greens

I am active resident of Chichester North, as well as a parent whom campaigns alongside various charities to improve life for persons with disabilities. When elected as your councillor, I will be committed to representing Chichester North on the City Council to make sure they are taking genuine steps to improve life in the area for all. In the meantime, I will continue to work hard with residents and the great variety of groups in the area. I look forward to meeting you all over the upcoming weeks.

Simon Lloyd-Williams - Conservative

I have lived in north Chichester for over 20 years and twice served as the District Councillor for the North Ward. During those terms I forged strong relationships with the current County, District and City Councillors.

Opposing the Northern option for the A27 By-Pass will be one of my priorities.

I will always continue to strongly represent the community’s views on planning issues including any attempt to build on land between the Ward and Lavant.

The implementation of the new on-street parking scheme has resulted in overspill parking in the Ward and I will continue to support action to deal with this problem.

Phil Wilson - Labour

Philip Wilson who has lived in the city for a number of years had set up the Chichester Covid-19 Mutual Aid group.

He said: “The pandemic has been a challenge for us all. We have seen sacrifice and loss, but we have also seen our community come together to support those most vulnerable and in need. My faith in our ability to achieve more together has been reaffirmed by the response when I set up the Chichester Covid-19 Mutual Support group, I did not expect the thousands of people to come together and offer their time and support to each other at the height of the pandemic.”