Houseboats refused due to ‘significant impact’ on Birdham Pool

Proposals for houseboat holiday lets at Birdham Pool have been denied planning permission due to concerns about the impact on the ‘tranquil’ area.

Around 200 objections were submitted on the application for nine houseboats for use as tourist lets amid fears the development would ‘end’ a much-treasured view over the Millpond area.

Designs showed the boats moored south of The Causeway, with 22 car parking spaces along the road for guests to use.

In a decision published last week, planning officers echoed concerns about possible harm to the biodiversity of the site as well as its character and beauty of part of the AONB.

It added: “Furthermore, no evidence has been provided to demonstrate a need for tourist accommodation in this location that would outweigh the harm caused.”

The decision also noted a lack of ‘sufficient infomation or surveys’ to assess the possible impact on protected and rare species at the site, which falls within a Site of Nature Conservation Importance (SCNI).

See application 18/01651/FUL.