Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

Birdham

BI/19/02122/FUL: Broomer Farm, Lock Lane. Change of use of the land from agricultural to mixture of agricultural and equestrian. Erection of 1 no. building for keeping horses and agricultural equipment and hay storage.

Bury

SDNP/19/03889/TPO: Ducklings, Church Lane. Remove 1 no. branch (east sector extending over shared driveway) and crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Scots Pine tree (T1) subject to BY/13/00159/TPONP.

Chichester

CC/19/01816/LBC: Flat 3, 4 Guildhall Street. Replacement of 2 no. existing wooden sash windows (like for like).

CC/19/02042/TPA: Land South Of 6 The Rummers. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T14) subject to CC/02/00336/TPO.

CC/19/02057/FUL: 52 East Street. Removal of 3 no. existing AC units, installation of 2. no AC units to the west elevation and external plant compound on deck above existing plant cupboard , installation of 2 no. louvre’s and the installation 1 no. satellite dish (Re-submission of 19/01122/FUL).

CC/19/02125/TPA: 154 Broyle Road. Crown lift to 3m (above ground level), reduce height by 2m and width by 1m and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Beech Tree (T1). Crown lift to 3m (above ground level), reduce height by 1.5m and width by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T4 quoted as T2) and 1 no. Beech tree (T3). Fell 1 no. Beech tree (T5 quoted as T4). Crown lift to 3m (above ground level), reduce height by 0.5m and width by 1.5m on 2 no. Beech tree (T6 quoted as T5 and T7 quoted as T6). All 6 no. trees subject to CC/69/00176/TPO.

CC/19/02135/DOM: 78 Norwich Road. Part single storey and part two storey extension.

CC/19/02141/DOM: 9 Cavendish Street. Proposed single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

CC/19/02142/LBC: 9 Cavendish Street. Proposed single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

CC/19/02155/TPA: Street Record, Homestead Road. Fell 1 no. Poplar tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

CC/19/02172/ADV: Lidl, Westhampnett Road. 2no. illuminated Fascia signs, 1no. illuminated Poster display unit.

CC/19/02173/ADV: Lidl, Westhampnett Road. 3no. illuminated wall mounted billboards, 2no. non-illuminated small billboards.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/02152/DOM: Wight Cottage, Main Road, Nutbourne. Extension and refurbishment of existing house, new access and garage.

CH/19/02154/DOM: Moola House, Main Road, Nutbourne. Retrospective garage extension to rear.

Cocking

SDNP/19/04025/TCA: Foxes Brewings, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Ash trees.

SDNP/19/03911/HOUS: Hedgerows, A286 The Croft to Bex Lane, Cocking Causeway. Change of use of roof space to habitable accommodation, installation of 2 no. dormer windows and 1 no. rooflight. Erection of infill extension to the south elevation. Alterations and additions to fenestration including, replacement of existing windows (like for like). Various external alterations including extension to parking area.

Compton

SDNP/19/04051/TCA: Marden Down, West Marden Hill, West Marden. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Cherry Trees (quoted as T1 and T2).

Easebourne

SDNP/19/04059/TCA: Sycamore House, Easebourne Lane. Notification of intention to crown lift to 4m above ground level on 1 no. Sycamore tree.

Ebernoe

EN/19/02046/DOM: Box Cottage, Balls Cross Road, Balls Cross. Erection of 1 no. rear porch. Internal alterations including erection of stud wall on landing to create bedroom.

EN/19/02047/LBC: Box Cottage, Balls Cross Road, Balls Cross. Erection of 1 no. rear porch. Internal alterations including erection of stud wall on landing to create bedroom.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/01941/DOM: Seashells, Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering. Ground floor front and rear extensions. Demolition of existing garage and construction of new garage and car port. Various internal alterations and additions. Variation of condition 2 to planning permission EWB/18/01306/DOM to include enlarged first floor balcony.

EWB/19/02139/DOM: Windsor Farm Road, Bracklesham. Single storey side extension to dwelling and free standing garden building.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/03585/HOUS: Coombe House, Marley Heights. Single storey timber orangery.

SDNP/19/03594/HOUS: Hampden House, Fernden Lane. Indoor swimming-pool attached to the main house by a linking corridor.

Fishbourne

FB/19/02137/DOM: Oakstead, 26 Halfrey Road. Revision to proposal 04/01922/DOM and 05/01196/DOM providing a new, larger bedroom. New dormer window bedroom. Single story alterations to garage.

Graffham

SDNP/19/04119/TCA: Timbers, New Road, South Ambersham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Macrocarpa tree (T1).

Hunston

HN/19/02078/FUL: Chichester Golf Club, Hoe Farm. Change of use of part of site to accommodate 10 no. static holiday caravans.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/04118/TPO: 45 Guillards Oak. Reduce by up to 3m and thin by 10% on 1 no. branch (South East Sector) on 1 no. Pine tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to MI/64/00669/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/19/03876/HOUS: Tuxlythe House, Milland Lane. Demolition of existing single storey sun room, erection of infill extension and erection of a detached three bay garage. Alterations and additions to fenestration and internal works including demolition of partition walls.

SDNP/19/03877/LIS: Tuxlythe House, Milland Lane. Demolition of existing single storey sun room, erection of infill extension and erection of a detached three bay garage. Alterations and additions to fenestration and internal works including demolition of partition walls.

North Mundham

NM/19/01952/TCA: Springdale Cottage, Runcton Lane, Runcton. Notification of intention to crown lift the south sector by up to 2.5m (above ground level) and reduce south sector by up to 3m on 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree.

NM/19/02049/FUL: Land West Of 1760 Cottage. Widening of the existing entrance onto the land adjacent to 1760 Cottage and clearing the site to allow for the installation of new drainage to discharge surface water from Lagness Road into the existing southern drainage ditch.

NM/19/02098/PLD: Fisher Granary, Fisher Lane, South Mundham. Erection of 3 bay garage and store.

NM/19/02120/DOM: East Cottage, Post Office Lane. Construction of a single storey side extension, a roof extension to the front elevation, replacement windows and doors and associated works.

Petworth

SDNP/19/03779/HOUS: 11 Blackberry Road. Single storey rear/side extension.

SDNP/19/03649/FUL: 10A New Street. External alterations to shop unit including replacement of 3 no. glazed doors, new shop sign, external boiler and shelter. Internal alterations including adaption of floor over basement stair, reinstatement of second floor bathroom and lining of second floor chimney breast. Removal of basement wall lining, provision of basement ventilation and new heating throughout.

SDNP/19/03891/LIS: The Leads, East Street. Repairs and replacement of front entrance portico.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/01572/PLD: 8 Oakfield, Plaistow. Proposed lawful development certificate for replacement of existing white plastic cladding with white concrete effect weather boards on upper first floor walls.

PS/19/01676/TPA: 3 Pannells Ash, Hogwood Road, Ifold. Crown reduce height by 5m and widths up to 3m on 1 no. Oak tree within Woodland, W subject to PS/99/00821/TPO.

PS/19/01857/DOM: Gateshaw, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Replacement of existing gate with solid timber gate.

PS/19/01858/LBC: Gateshaw, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Replacement of existing gate with solid timber gate.

PS/19/01930/DOM: 12 Ifoldhurst, Ifold. Erection of rear conservatory.

PS/19/02034/PLD: Bay Trees, 6 The Close, Ifold. Proposed lawful development - extension with dormer to existing garage loft to form bedroom and single storey rear extension.

Southbourne

SB/19/01685/LBC: 27 Main Road. Remove render and insert helix bow tie system wall ties in front elevation and tie at right angles through joists bonding to front masonry on completion and re-render. Remove single storey roof tiles, repair joists as required, cover with membrane and re-tile. Remove 2 x 3ft iron roof-light from north elevation and replace with velux GGL CK04 SD5P2 conservation 55 x 98cm to west elevation. Proposed porch to north elevation and proposed wrought iron handrails aside steps to front door on south elevation.

SB/19/02082/LBC: Redwoods, Farm Lane Nutbourne. Proposed change of use from ancillary games room to an independent dwelling (Class C3) with associated parking, additional boundary treatment, bins area and secure cycle storage. Various internal alterations including removal of non structural partition walls and removal of raised timber floors.

SB/19/02147/FUL: Thornham Marina, Thornham Lane. Proposed new boaters cafe.

SB/19/02169/TPA: 31 Orchard Lane, Hermitage. Reduce height and width to 7m and crown thin by 30% on 1 no. Oak tree (T13) subject to SB/98/00914/TPO.

SB/19/02202/DOM: 18 Russet Gardens, Hermitage. Demolition of existing conservatory and garage. Construction of a new single storey rear extension and two storey side extension.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02066/DOM: 51 Manhood Lane. Loft conversion with rear facing dormer, single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration.

SI/19/02156/PA3Q: Willowdene, Fletchers Lane. Prior Approval - change of use from agriculture to 1 no. dwelling house (C3 Us Class).

Selsey

SY/19/01965/DOM: 27 Hillfield Road. Single storey rear extension. - Variation of condition 4 from planning permission SY/04/03422/DOM. Alterations to kitchen window.

Stoughton

SDNP/19/04111/LIS: Church Farm House, Wildham Lane. Change of use of outbuilding to holiday let and/or annex and associated alterations.

SDNP/19/04110/FUL: Church Farm House , Wildham Lane. Change of use of outbuilding to holiday let and/or annex and associated alterations.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/19/03279/HOUS: The Old School House, Coates Lane, Fittleworth. Demolition of existing garage and workshop and erection of replacement two storey garage and workshop.

Tangmere

TG/19/02192/DOM: 79 Churchwood Drive. Single storey rear extension.

Westbourne

WE/19/01641/DOM: Meadow View, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Proposed two-storey extension, refurbishment and associated alterations.

WE/19/02174/TPA: Cranberry, North Street. Crown reduce by 20% (all round) and cut base growth on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as No.1). Re-pollard and crown lift up to 2.5m and cut base growth on 4 no. Lime trees (quoted as Nos. 2-5 ) within Group, G1 subject to WE/92/01052/TPO.

WE/19/02226/DOM: Cranfield, South Lane, Woodmancote. Proposed two storey extension and replacement rear sunroom extension.

West Itchenor

WI/19/02051/DOM: Vivenda, The Street. Single storey extension, three dormer windows in existing roof slope and other alterations including changes to fenestration and external materials.