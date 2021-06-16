Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Bosham

BO/21/01667/DOM: Harley Cottage, 44 Williams Road. Single storey rear extension. Addition of Bi fold doors to east elevation and rear door to garage. Removal of conservatory.

Planning

BO/21/01678/FUL: Trippit Villa, Sunnyway. Demolition of bungalow and garage and replacement with 2 no. detached houses and garages (Variation of condition 1 of permission BO/18/01554/FUL - approved plans).

Bury

SDNP/21/02930/HOUS: Black Dog and Duck, The Street. Conversion of existing outbuildings to gym and guest accommodation, works include extension link between existing outbuildings, side extension to form new shed and reinstatement of swimming pool.

SDNP/21/02935/LIS: Black Dog and Duck, The Street. Conversion of existing outbuildings to gym and guest accommodation, works include extension link between existing outbuildings, side extension to form new shed and reinstatement of swimming pool.

SDNP/21/02860/TCA: Forsytes, The Street. Notification of intention to reduce height (to previous points), leaving a final height of approximately 5m on 39 no. Leylandi trees,(quoted as G1) to allow light into the area to allow for replanting.

Chichester

CC/21/01007/LBC: 16A Southgate. Replacement of 2 no. front windows and 2 no. rear windows like for like (first and second floor levels).

CC/21/01239/DOM: 11 Ettrick Road. Single storey side and rear extensions. Front porch.

CC/21/01342/FUL: Phase 2 Of The Westhampnett/North East Chichester SDL, Land North East Of Graylingwell Park. Construction of 4 dwellings for use as show homes and marketing suite including associated access, parking and landscaping.

CC/21/01343/ADV: Phase 2 Of The Westhampnett/North East Chichester SDL, Land North East Of Graylingwell Park. Main stack Welcome sign, Flags, directional signage, Wall mounted welcome signage, Digital board, Various small signs such as ‘disabled parking’ signage.

CC/21/01354/FUL: 10 Lavant Road. Construction of 1 no. dwelling, detached garage and associated works (alternative to planning permission CC/19/00181/FUL).

CC/21/01379/LBC: The Council House, North Street. Proposed installation of 17 no. solar panels to the south elevation of roof.

CC/21/01555/DOM: 43 York Road. Weatherboard cladding to first floor side (west) and rear (south) elevations.

CC/21/01666/ADV: 27 North Street. 2 no. non-illuminated fascia signage and 2 no. non-illuminated projecting signs.

CC/21/01680/FUL: The Council House, North Street. Installation of solar panel array to south facing roof.

CC/21/01693/DOM: Chaileys, 124 Cedar Drive. Single storey side extension.

Cocking

SDNP/21/02351/TCA: 7 Lamberts Yard. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1m overall on 4 no. Acacia trees (T1-T4).

Donnington

D/21/01454/DOM: 9 Graydon Avenue. Single storey side extension.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/01540/FUL: Co-op, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Installation of external plant within plant area to rear of site, timber fence, 8 no. cycle stands and various external shopfront alterations.

EWB/21/01556/DOM: Cornerpiece, 18 Coney Road, East Wittering. Proposed single storey rear extension.

EWB/21/01559/DOM: Church Farm Cottage, Church Farm Lane, East Wittering. Construction of tennis court in garden with associated landscaping.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/21/02457/CND: Littlebrook House, Buriton Road, Treyford. Demolition and rebuilding of the former Allan Cottage, including replacement garage - Variation of Condition 2 of planning application - SDNP/20/05412/CND - To add a greenhouse and open sided pavilion to the permitted scheme, to include drawing numbers P02 TO P06.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/02438/HOUS: Home Farm Stables, Bell Road, Kingsley Green. Retrospective approval for wooden pergola to rear.

Funtington

SDNP/21/02000/FUL: Broadley Poultry Farm, Downs Road, West Stoke. Replacement dwelling.

Harting

SDNP/21/02716/LIS: Tye Oak Farm, East Harting Hollow Road, East Harting. Conversion of redundant farm buildings into a residential dwelling. Alternative scheme to that approved under application SDNP/17/01720/FUL and SDNP/17/02124/LIS.

Heyshott

SDNP/21/02862/LDP: 7 Austens, Heyshott Street. Constructing an outbuilding within the curtilage and to the rear of the property.

Linchmere

LM/21/00947/DOM: Lavender Cottage, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Removal of existing side roof dormer. Rear two storey extension, new roof raised on both eaves and ridge. New front / rear full height glazing at the loft. Front porch re-design.

LM/21/01622/DOM: 2 Hammer Lane, Hammer. Erection of two storey side and single storey rear extensions.

Loxwood

LX/21/01331/DOM: The Old Vicarage, Vicarage Hill. New entrance gates, detached garage, single storey rear extension and alterations to existing outbuilding.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/02550/FUL: Blackdown Distillery, Tappers Barn, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Redevelopment of commercial site and the erection of replacement buildings to be used ancillary to Windfall House and 1 no. unit of holiday accommodation with associated parking and landscaping following removal of all commercial building and storage outbuildings.

SDNP/21/02601/CND: The Quell, Quell Lane. Discharge of conditions 1, 3 & 4 from planning permission SDNP/20/01974/HOUS.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/02450/TPO: 2 Guillards Oak. Reduce height by approx. 3m and reduce widths by approx. 2m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree within area, A1 subject to MI/64/00669/TPO.

SDNP/21/02703/HOUS: The Croft, Chichester Road, West Lavington. Demolition of rear store replaced with proposed ground floor single-storey extension.

SDNP/21/02872/HOUS: 52 Elmleigh. Construction of single storey rear extension, extension of porch canopy, internal reordering and associated works.

Oving

O/21/01515/FUL: Decoy Farm, Decoy Lane. Replacement of 3 no. substations and track improvements.

O/21/01549/DOM: 1 Ruff Cottages, Colworth Lane. Single storey rear extension and replacement of rear dormer window to include balcony.

Petworth

SDNP/21/02766/HOUS: The Coach House, Barton Lane. Proposed rear conservatory.

SDNP/21/02767/LIS: The Coach House, Barton Lane. Proposed rear conservatory.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/00516/FUL: Woodpeckers, Chalk Road, Ifold. Proposed detached chalet bungalow and double car port with associated landscaping, bin stores and cycle store.

PS/21/01147/DOM: 8 Home Farm Court, The Old Dairy, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Extension to existing swimming pool annex to create a bedroom and kitchen.

PS/21/01179/PLD: Appledown Lodge, Chalk Road, Ifold. Convert attached garage into habitable space.

PS/21/01697/PA3Q: Premier Treecare & Conservation Ltd, Oxencroft, Ifold Bridge Lane, Ifold. Prior notification for the change of use of agricultural buildings to 1 no. dwelling (C3 Use Class) with alterations to fenestration.

Rogate

SDNP/21/02963/TCA: Land to The rear, 5 West Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer (Juniper) tree.

Selsey

SY/21/01457/DOM: Sandbanks, Oval Lane. Removal of Juliette balcony, construction of new balcony to east elevation.

SY/21/01482/DOM: 42 Merryfield Drive. Single storey rear/side extension with flat roof.

SY/21/01715/FUL: Land South Of 20 Hillfield Road. Erection of a two storey, two-bed detached dwelling; provision of car and cycle parking facilities and; scheme of hard and soft landscaping.

Sidlesham

SI/21/01151/DOM: Harbour House, Mill Lane. Replacement single storey rear extension, fenestration changes, replacement roof on existing extension, and change of use of annex from mixed use to residential.

Stopham

SDNP/21/02831/LIS: Browns Hall, Harwoods Green Lane. Proposed pottery studio.

Stoughton

SDNP/21/02800/LIS: Buckleys, 32 Forestside Road, Forestside. Stabilising works to west gable within conservatory.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/21/02532/HOUS: Crossetts, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. To replace two existing chimney pots, create porch over the back door and to build a stone boundary wall.

SDNP/21/02533/LIS: Crossetts, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. To replace two existing chimney pots, create porch over the back door and to build a stone boundary wall.

West Itchenor

WI/21/01695/ADJ: Itchenor Sailing Club, Pier Point Road, Itchenor. MMO Ref: MLA/2021/00126. New Jetty and Pontoons.

West Lavington

SDNP/21/02690/HOUS: St Andrews, Selham Road. Proposed erection of a single storey orangery to the rear of the property.

West Wittering

WW/21/01250/FUL: Thessaly, Roman Landing. Replacement dwelling and associated works (renewal of planning permission WW/18/01995/FUL).

Wisborough Green

WR/21/01721/ELD: Land North East Of The Long Croft, The Long Croft. Change use of land to a builder’s yard.

Woolbeding With Redford