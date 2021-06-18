Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Birdham

BI/21/01633/DOM: 1 Rowan Close. Retrospective erection of flue for a wood burning stove to heat an existing wood cabin.

Planning

Bosham

BO/21/01541/FUL: Land South Of French Gardens, Ratham Lane. Construction of 15 no. dwellings comprising 10 no. open market houses and 5 no. affordable houses with access, landscaping, proposed allotments, and associated works.

BO/21/01718/DOM: 10 Marcuse Fields. Revised Fenestration to bedroom, window relocated.

Chichester

CC/21/01460/FUL: St Faiths House, The Close. Change of use from B1 Offices to C3(a) dwellinghouse to include minor internal non structural alterations and refurbishment to ground and first floors, with no external changes.

CC/21/01461/LBC: St Faiths House, The Close. Change of use from B1 Offices to C3(a) dwellinghouse to include minor internal non structural alterations and refurbishment to ground and first floors, with no external changes.

CC/21/01498/DOM: 7 St Pancras. Replace 2 no. UPVC rear windows and restore 3 no. rear windows and 1 no. door.

CC/21/01499/LBC: 7 St Pancras. Replace 2 no. UPVC rear windows and restore 3 no. rear windows and 1 no. door.

CC/21/01604/FUL: Waitrose, Via Ravenna. Alterations to an existing service yard to allow for extension of existing building to facilitate E-commerce operations. Adjoining canopy and associated van parking/loading areas and charging points. New Service Yard Cycle Shelter and Temporary Containers. New roof mounted DX condenser plant.

CC/21/01638/LBC: 3-4 West Pallant. Various internal alterations to doors and walls on the ground floor, 1st floor and 2nd floor.

CC/21/01654/LBC: St Richards Church, Cawley Road. Enlargement of flower bed, 1 no. PIR light and internal alterations.

CC/21/01716/FUL: 30 Southgate. Use of the ground, first and second floors of the site in Use Class E(b) (restaurant and café) (including the use of the rear ground floor extension for ancillary kitchen purposes); and the installation of an acoustic louvre at the rear ground floor extension, the installation of a kitchen extract duct and making good of brickwork at roof level.

CC/21/01717/LBC: 30 Southgate. Installation of an acoustic louvre at the rear ground floor extension, the installation of a kitchen extract duct and making good of brickwork at roof level and internal alterations to facilitate the kitchen extract flue.

CC/21/01789/DOM: 125 Cedar Drive. Demolition of garage and side extension, erection of two storey side and rear extensions and alterations and additions to fenestration. Fenestration changes of the porch. Loft conversion - Removal of Condition 3 (i) of householder permission CC/19/00666/DOM - Obscure glazed glass.

Earnley

E/21/01283/DOM: Napier House, First Avenue, Almodington. Erection of an oak framed garage and store extension to existing building with accommodation above.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/02914/LIS: Park House, Easebourne Street. Replacement roof covering. New slate to match existing.

East Dean

SDNP/21/02754/HOUS: The Old Forge, East Dean Lane. Replacement front door needed to prevent water and draughts entering the property.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/01725/DOM: Field End, 18 Barn Road, East Wittering. 2 no. dormers to front elevation.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/21/02656/HOUS: Walnut Tree Cottage, Redlands Lane, Elsted. Demolition of the existing garage and erection of replacement garage, associated landscape works (widening of existing driveway).

SDNP/21/03037/TCA: School House, Church Lane, Elsted. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Sorbus spp. trees (quoted as T1 & T7), 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T2), 1 no. Norway Maple tree (quoted as T4), 1 no. Conifer tree (quoted as T5) and 1 no. Norway Spruce tree (quoted as T6).

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/02612/HOUS: 1 The Stables, 3 Hurstfold Farm Road. Conversion of existing garage to residential accommodation.

Fishbourne

FB/21/00454/DOM: Longmeadow, Farm Close. Proposed internal alterations and rear extensions.

FB/21/01720/FUL: Fishbourne Preschool, 48 Blackboy Lane. Construction of a contemporary timber clad garden building to be used as additional play space for the children.

Funtington

FU/21/01681/FUL: Chapel Barn, Chapel Lane. Change of use of land to garden land for the construction of tennis court with fence enclosure and soft landscaping.

Harting

SDNP/21/03053/TCA: The Old Farm, East Harting Street, East Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (marked on plans as 1), crown reduce by 40% (up to 5m) on 2 no. Horse Chestnut trees (marked on plan as 2 & 3), pollard to up to 6m on 5 no. Sycamore trees (marked on plan as 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8) and fell 1 no. Ash tree (marked on plan as 9).

SDNP/21/03054/TCA: Culvercote, Elsted Road, South Harting. Notification of intention to reduce crown by up to 3m and crown lift by 2.5m (above ground level) with 1m clearance from adjacent building on 1 no. Yew tree (T1).

Kirdford

KD/21/01807/FUL: Belchambers Farm, Staples Hill To Plaistow Road. Construction of a replacement ancillary storage barn following the demolition of an existing storage barn.

Lavant

SDNP/21/02655/HOUS: 41 Lavant Down Road, Mid Lavant. Single storey rear/side extension.

SDNP/21/02808/HOUS: 2 Turnpike Cottages, Lavant Road. Side extension, replacing existing conservatory.

SDNP/21/02953/HOUS: Fletchers, West Lavant Road. Erection of single storey side extension and gable with associated internal works.

Linchmere

LM/21/01594/DOM: Holly House, Moorfield, Camelsdale. Single storey front extension with revised existing single storey roof with new porch canopy.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/02701/HOUS: Arms Cottage, The Street. Replacement outbuilding for use as a home office, summerhouse and store in connection with Arms Cottage.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/03015/TPO: 10 Elmleigh. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to MI/58/00667/TPO.

North Mundham

NM/21/01152/DOM: 2 Vinnetrow Cottages, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Erection of two storey side extension and front porch, single storey rear extension, conversion of roof space and existing outbuilding into habitable spaces and erection of detached double garage with driveway.

NM/21/01615/FUL: Fisher Lane Nursery, Fisher Lane. Erection of 1 no. dwelling with rooms in roof - alternative to planning permission NM/21/00097/FUL.

Rogate

SDNP/21/01947/HOUS: Arawai House, London Road, Hill Brow, Liss. Erection of fencing along highway boundary.

SDNP/21/01738/HOUS: Hambledon House, Fyning Lane. Replacement of 2 no. dilapidated garden sheds with 1 no. garden shed of similar style.

Selsey

SY/21/00603/DOM: 15 Gill Way. Rear extension, larger front dormer and provision of new hobby workshop.

SY/21/01524/DOM: 21 Wheatfield Road. Single storey porch and bedroom extension.

SY/21/01598/DOM: 1 Hunnisett Close. Proposed single storey rear extension.

SY/21/01627/DOM: 3 Upways Close. Erection of a rear and side extension with associated bi-folding doors and rooflights.

SY/21/01770/DOM: Sea Spangles, 75 West Street. Alterations to garage to create first floor sun room and installation of glazed door. Extenstion to porch, installation of rear first floor balcony linked to garage sun room and associated internal alterations.

Singleton

SDNP/21/02281/TCA: Foxhall, Charlton Park Road, Charlton. Notification of intention to crown lift to 2.5m and south east sector reduction at 15% on 1 no. Yew tree (T1696) and reduce branches by 2m 4no. (eastern sector) and 2no. (western sector) on 1 no. Holm Oak (T1697).

Southbourne

SB/21/01293/DOM: Grove Bar, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Proposed single storey rear extension and loft conversion.

SB/21/01787/DOM: 11 Mountwood Road. Single storey rear extension and replacement of existing garage with garage and summer room.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/02951/HOUS: Lavant House, School Lane, Stedham. Rear single storey extension and weatherboarding to existing rear gables.

Tangmere

TG/21/00579/DOM: Bay Cottage, Tangmere Road. Proposed single storey rear extension, replacement flat roof to pitched roof with 3no. rooflights and internal alterations.

TG/21/01753/TPA: Walnut Tree Cottage, Malcolm Road. Fell 1 no. Common Ash tree (T1) subject to TG/09/00018/TPO.

Tillington

SDNP/21/02989/LDP: The Little House, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Proposed double bay garage.

West Dean

SDNP/21/02672/FUL: Land East of Harcourt House, Church Lane. Proposed 2 no. tanker parking bays along Church Road to allow for tankers to park (for 4 months consecutively on a yearly basis).

West Wittering

WW/21/01632/TPA: 3 Royce Close. Width reduction on eastren sector by 25% on 1 no. Pine tree (T5) width reduce on northern sector by 25% 1 no. Pine trees (T3), subject to 79/01132/TPO.

WW/21/01776/DOM: 6 Mill Gardens. Proposed two storey extension and alterations.

WW/21/01819/FUL: Laughing Waters, East Strand. Demolition of existing 2 no. dwellings (Strand End and Laughing Waters) and the construction of 2 no. new sustainable dwellings with a double garage, pool house and pool - (removal of condition 2 of Planning Permission WW/19/00383/FUL).

WW/21/01839/PA3Q: Truffles, Piggery Hall Lane. Class Q (b) Application for Prior Approval - Change of use of agricultural building from agriculture to 1no dwelling (C3 Use Class).

Westbourne

WE/21/01526/DOM: East View, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Retrospective erection of timber shed in the rear garden.

WE/21/01762/TCA: Willow Bank, King Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Spruce tree.

Westhampnett