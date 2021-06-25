Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Bepton

SDNP/21/03010/LIS: Henchers Farm, Bepton Road. Internal repairs to roof structure with insertion of steel beams and additional wall ties.

Planning

Bignor

SDNP/21/03084/HOUS: 4 Malthouse Cottages, Back Lane. Construction of a new oak framed garden store and an opening in the front boundary wall for bin storage.

SDNP/21/03085/LIS: 4 Malthouse Cottages, Back Lane. Construction of a new oak framed garden store and an opening in the front boundary wall for bin storage.

Birdham

BI/21/01668/DOM: The Kedge, 1 Oakmeadow. Erection of single storey side/rear extension and associated internal alterations, conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and erection of detached garage and boat store.

Bosham

BO/20/02556/DOM: Java Sound, Bosham Hoe. Removal of an existing two storey detached garage and store building, and replacement with a side extension to the main house.

BO/21/00598/DOM: The Holt, Bosham Hoe. Construction of a new single storey rear extension and balcony with additional alterations to the existing dwelling and garage.

BO/21/01861/PA1A: 11 North Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.315m (b) maximum height - 3.30m (c) height of eaves - 2.60m.

Bury

SDNP/21/03258/TCA: Dale House, West Burton Road, West Burton. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Lapsed hedgerow Beech (T1 & T2).

Chichester

CC/21/00247/FUL: 19 Millfield Close. Change of use from residential (C3) use to flexible residential (C3) use or house in multiple occupation (C4) use.

CC/21/00957/DOM: South Lodge, 9 College Lane. Single storey replacement outbuilding comprising of garage and garden room.

CC/21/01302/DOM: 36 Bostock Road. Proposal to convert a storage area into a home-office/spare bedroom.

CC/21/01338/DOM: Kingfishers, 14 Appledram Lane North. Ground floor and first floor rear extensions with associated roof works. Demolition of existing conservatory replaced with single storey extension. Alterations to fenestration including addition of front porch.

CC/21/01510/DOM: 11 Florence Road. Dropped kerb.

CC/21/01468/DOM: 125 Whyke Lane. Proposed cement based rendering to existing ground floor exterior, painted white.

CC/21/01653/FUL: St Richards Church, Cawley Road. Enlargement of flower bed, 1 no. PIR light and internal alterations.

CC/21/01683/ADV: Unit 3B Portfield Way. 1 no. internally illuminated flexface sign and 3 no. non-illuminated retroframes.

CC/21/01684/DOM: 123A Oving Road. Proposed carport.

CC/21/01687/ADV: Lion House, 79 St Pancras. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign, 1 no. ground post double sided non-illuminated sign, 1 no. hanging sign, 1 no. vinyl sign and 1 no. acrylic sign.

CC/21/01754/TPA: Land West Of 15 To 24 North Mead. Crown lift by up to 2.5m (above ground level on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1). Crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) on 2 no. Norway Maple trees (quoted as T2 and T9). Pollard main stem to leave at 2-3m in height, reduce secondary stem to leave at 2.5-3m on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T3). Reduce height by 4m (down to 10m) and remove sucker growth at base on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (quoted as T7). Fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T13). Reduce west sector by 1.5m on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (quoted as T14). Reduce west sector by 1.5m and reduce first northern lateral by 2m on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T15). All 8 no. trees are within Group, G1 subject CC/08/00021/TPO.

CC/21/01773/PA3C: 13A Oving Road. Change use from A1 to A3.

CC/21/01777/DOM: 145 Parklands Road. Single storey rear extension.

CC/21/01788/DOM: The Oaks, 18B Lavant Road. 1 no. detached double carport.

CC/21/01791/FUL: 72 Shippam Street. Change of use from single dwelling to use as 2 no. dwellings.

CC/21/01793/DOM: 64 Little Breach. Single storey rear extension.

CC/21/01826/TCA: Sandens, South Pallant. Notification of intention to crown reduce height by 2m and crown spread by 1.5m on 1 no. Norway Spruce (T1).

CC/21/01832/TCA: 39A West Street. Notification of intention to fell 1no. Bay tree (T1).

CC/21/01833/TCA: 40 West Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Bay tree (Laurus nobilis) (T1) and 1 no. Pine tree (T2).

CC/21/01834/TCA: 43 West Street. Felling on 1no. 7 metre tall Pine tree located close to the property and historic wall. The tree has few lateral branches in the lower part of the tree and invasive creeper within the crown that is limiting branch development in the main stem.

CC/21/01843/DOM: 26 Hawthorn Close. Single storey rear extension with associated internal alterations.

CC/21/01847/ADV: 66 East Street. 1 no. non-illuminated TSB Projecting Sign, 1 no. non-illuminated TSB ATM surround and 1 no. non-illuminated double sided A frame.

CC/21/01860/TPA: Road Verge Rear Of 1 March Square. Fell 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T11) (Aesculus hippocastanum) within Area, A1 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/21/01892/TPA: Land (verge) To The East Of Doric House, Chestnut Avenue. Reduce widths by 30% on west sector on 2 no. Chestnut trees (marked on plan as X) within Area, A2 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/21/01915/ADJ: St Richards Church, Cawley Road. External flower bed, external security light, websteaming cameras, internal emergency lights.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/01859/ELD: Land South Of Grey Thatch, Harbour Way, Chidham. Existing lawful development certificate for land south of the existing dwelling used as a residential garden for more than 10 years.

CH/21/01896/FUL: Foreshore, Harbour Way, Chidham. To repair and raise the existing sea wall from the entrance at Harbour Way to the steps at Grey Thatch to meet the Environment Agency Flood Protection levels for 2070.

Donnington

D/21/01873/PLD: 20 Ferry Drive. Single storey and two storey extension to rear and new front porch.

Earnley

E/21/00969/DOM: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Erection of closeboard fence, restrospective.

E/21/01850/DOM: Manor Farm House, Clappers Lane. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of replacement glazed garden room. Installation of 2no. solar thermal panels to existing Southern roof face.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/03159/CND: River Ground Stables, Cowdray Ruins, North Street, Midhurst. Removal of condition 1 of permission EB/08/04711/COU to allow permanent use to host civil ceremonies, wedding receptions and occasional horticultural and other similar events in addition to existing approved business portfolio. (Variation of conditions 4 and 5 of permission EB/10/05679/FUL -variation of times from both conditions ).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/01542/FUL: Co-op, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Exterior alterations and additions.

EWB/21/01755/DOM: 17 Seafield Way, East Wittering. Retrospective cargo bicycle store to north east boundary.

EWB/21/01780/DOM: Sandy Trail, 60 Oakfield Avenue, East Wittering. Construction of rear 1& 1/2 storey extension and part loft conversion.

Fishbourne

FB/21/01127/DOM: Acanthia, 45 Deeside Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Funtington

SDNP/21/02448/LIS: Old Malthouse Cottage, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Re-design of courtyard to include erection of pergola, stone wall and installation of patio area.

Harting

SDNP/21/02715/FUL: Tye Oak Farm, East Harting Hollow Road, East Harting. Conversion of 4 no. farm buildings into 1 no. dwelling. Alternative scheme to that approved under application SDNP/17/01720/FUL and SDNP/17/02124/LIS.

SDNP/21/03253/HOUS: Shaxson Hall, Elsted Road, South Harting. Rear first floor extension (above open ground floor - lightwell) to link the first floors of premises.

SDNP/20/05665/LIS: The White Hart Inn, The Street, South Harting. Remove and re-instate render area on front elevation.

Heyshott

SDNP/21/02350/TCA: Laurel Cottage, Heyshott Street. Notification of intention to reduce canopy (all round) by 1m on 1 no. Yew tree. Remove epicormic growth on the main trunk on 2 no. Apple trees.

Lavant

SDNP/21/02364/HOUS: 87 - 88 Trumley, West Stoke Road. Remodelling of modern additions including staircase enclosure, western extension plus removal of cloakroom and introduction of single storey entrance hall to the rear.

Linchmere

LM/21/01779/PLD: Oakleigh, 13 Hammer Lane, Hammer. Change of use of loft space to habitatable accommodation to include the addition of a flat roof dormer.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/02982/HOUS: Upper Elidge, 1 Highstead Lane, Bexley Hill. Garage building and associated works.

Loxwood

LX/21/01620/DOM: Silverwood, Pound Close. Erection of a detached garage.

LX/21/01686/DOM: Silverwood, Pound Close. Erection of a single storey rear extension and formation of a new roof to the existing conservatory.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/03163/HOUS: Meadowside, Dial Green Lane. Insertion of 2 no. conservation style rooflights into west plane of outbuilding roof.

SDNP/21/03164/LIS: Meadowside, Dial Green Lane. Insertion of 2 no. conservation style rooflights into west plane of outbuilding roof.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/00390/CCC: Midhurst Rother College, North Street. Compliance with conditions relating to condition 7 and 14 of permission SDNP/14/03338/FUL.

SDNP/21/03112/HOUS: Parkview, Carron Lane. The relocation of a kitchen into the downstairs space, removal of internal staircase and replaced with an external staircase. Window to be replaced with an external door and window.

Northchapel

SDNP/21/03087/LIS: Forge Cottage, A283 Pipers Lane To Valentines Lea, Valentines Hill. Renovations to existing workshop building, changes to elevational materials, new fenestration and addition of a new timber clad porch and retention of existing chimney with internal modifications.

Petworth

SDNP/21/03206/TCA: Petworth House, Church Street. Notification of intention to remove 3 no. branches on south sector (to reduce weight to main stem - as shown on annotated photo) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/01624/DOM: Foxbridge Farm, Foxbridge Lane, Plaistow. Construction of swimming pool and erection of shed for pool equipment.

PS/21/01729/PA3Q: Sparrwood Farm, Dunsfold Road, Plaistow. Part 3, Class Q: Change of use of agricultural building to a dwelling (C3 Use Class).

Rogate

SDNP/21/00258/FUL: Wenham Manor, Wenham Barn, Durleighmarsh. Existing thatched roof to be replaced with handmade plain clay tiles to main barn and 4 no. new roof lights. Midstrey gable above main entrance. Internal glazed partitions between office units. Erection of 1 no. Pavilion outbuilding. 1 no. road sign at entrance gates.

SDNP/21/00259/LIS: Wenham Manor, Wenham Barn, Durleighmarsh. Replacement roof finish to main barn and 4 no. roof lights. Midstrey gable above main entrance. Internal glazed partitions between office units. Erection of 1 no. Pavilion outbuilding. 1 no. road sign at entrance gates.

SDNP/21/02904/HOUS: April Cottage, Upper Fynings Lane. Demolition of existing single storey side extension and front porch of main house. Erection of single storey front porch, side and rear extension. External refurbishment of main house and garage including new cladding, windows, doors and rooflight. Enlargement of central dormer to northern facade and landscaping works Internal alterations to main house and garage. Addition of Solar panels to main house and garage.

Selsey

SY/21/00985/DOM: 4 Park Lane. Single storey extension to existing bungalow. The flat roof extension to have external staircase leading to roof terrace.

SY/21/01747/FUL: 98 Grafton Road. Landscaping works including new fencing, gates and surfacing, replacement of bin and kitchen stores. Secondary glazing to the existing metal doors, removal of south elevation porch and internal partitions.

SY/21/01748/LBC: 98 Grafton Road. Secondary glazing to the existng metal doors, removal of south elevation porch and internal partitions.

SY/21/01820/FUL: Land Rear Of 21 Vincent Road. Erection of 1 no. 2 bed bungalow.

Sidlesham

SI/21/01831/FUL: 64 Street End Lane. Erection of 1 no. 1 bed and 1 no. 2 bed dwellings - alternative to Class Q approvals SI/20/02869/PA3Q and SI/21/00333/PA3Q.

Singleton

SDNP/21/02803/HOUS: Thatch Cottage, Charlton Road. Annexe extension and enhancements to Thatch Cottage.

SDNP/21/02804/LIS: Thatch Cottage, Charlton Road. Annexe extension and enhancements to Thatch Cottage.

Southbourne

SB/21/01019/DOM: Westways, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Proposed single storey rear extension to form annex.

SB/21/01428/FUL: Land South East Of Thornham Point, Thornham Lane. Proposed ground mount PV solar arrays.

SB/21/01682/DOM: 49 Thorney Road. Various alterations and additions to fenestration and removal of chimney.

West Dean

SDNP/21/02941/FUL: The Dower House, West Dean College, Church Lane. Siting of 5 single storey temporary bedroom accommodation units for a period of 2 years.

SDNP/21/03014/FUL: The Old Vicarage Car Park, Church Lane. Siting of 5 single storey temporary bedroom accommodation units for a period of 2 years.

West Wittering

WW/21/01245/DOM: Safari, 2 Ella Close. Roof extension and alterations with roof lights and dormer.

WW/21/01709/DOM: 29 Locksash Close. Proposed garden room.

WW/21/01801/DOM: 18 The Wad. Single storey and two storey southern extension, northern roof extension, removal of chimney with various alterations including replacement of tiles with horizontal cladding and changes to fenestration.

WW/21/01845/DOM: Breakers, Seaward Drive. Proposed garage conversion into an annexe and proposed alterations to the Sun Room.