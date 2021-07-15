Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Appledram

AP/21/01916/DOM: Penn Croft, 113 Birdham Road. Removal of existing side extension and erection of single-storey side extension, removal of existing conservatory and erection of a two-storey, rear chalet extension with 2 no. side dormers.

Planning

Birdham

BI/21/01866/PLD: Houseboat Oyster Catcher (Berth 1), Chichester Marina. Garden building and bike/storage shed.

Bosham

BO/21/01957/DOM: The Retreat, Moreton Road. Replacement raised boundary flint wall facing Moreton Road and enlarged driveway gates.

Boxgrove

BX/21/01761/TCA: Nightingale Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to prune back to previous pollard points leaving small shoots on 1 no. Bird Cherry tree (T1). Height reduction by 4m on 1 no. Bae tree (T2). Pollard back to previous pollard points on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T3). Crown recuction (all round) by 1m on 1 no. Yew tree (T4). Selective prune on north sector by 2m leaving the tree balanced and to crown raise by 4m on 1 no. Yew tree (T5).

Bury

SDNP/21/03523/HOUS: Eedes Cottage, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Partial demolition of stables. Construction of replacement building to form annex ancillary to Eedes Cottage linked to existing games room building. Construction of outdoor swimming pool.

SDNP/21/03634/TCA: Bean Tree Cottage, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Lawson Cypress trees (1).

Chichester

CC/21/00352/DOM: 10 Parklands Road. Erection of two storey front, side and rear extensions incorporating rear balcony, single storey rear extension, pergola and outbuilding for use as home office.

CC/21/01591/FUL: Herons, 6 Orchard Gardens. Retrospective removal of outside concrete staircase and replacement with galvanised steel spiral staircase to first floor flat.

CC/21/01975/TPA: 6 Selham Close. Reduce height by 50% on 3 no. Leyland Cypress trees (quoted as 1-3) and 2 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as 4 and 5) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/21/01998/DOM: 122 Worcester Road. Proposed first floor side extension over garage and utility, internal alterations & replace flat roof areas to front elevation with pitched tiled roof.

CC/21/01999/TCA: Vine House, 6 Bognor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T1) and 1 no. Bay tree (quoted as T2). Crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Silver Birch (quoted as T3).

CC/21/02004/PA1A: 36 St James Square. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.83m (b) maximum height - 3.86m (c) height of eaves - 2.65m.

CC/21/02030/PA3O: 62 - 63 South Street. Change of Use from Offices (Class B1(a)) to 6. no flats (Class C3).

CC/21/02026/TPA: St Pauls Church, Churchside. Reduce heights down to 6m (back to previous pruning points) and remove sucker growth around the bases on 2 no. Holly trees (quoted as T1 and T2, TPO’d nos. T2 and T7) subject to CC/75/00237/TPO.

CC/21/02028/ADV: 75 North Street. 1 no. non-illuminated lettering applied to shop fascia and 1 no. non-illuminated white vinyl lettering, fitted to inside of entrance door.

CC/21/02036/LBC: 75 North Street. White powder-coated aluminium stud lettering applied to shop fascia and white vinyl lettering, fitted to inside of entrance door.

CC/21/02060/LBC: 66 East Street. 1 no. non-illuminated TSB Projecting Sign, 1 no. non-illuminated TSB ATM surround and 1 no. non-illuminated double sided A frame. Internal alterations.

CC/21/02085/ADV: Portfield Peugeot Garage, Quarry Lane. 4no. internally illuminated fascia signs and 1no. internally illuminated double sided pylon sign.

CC/21/02104/TCA: William Cawley Mews, Broyle Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1-1.5m (all round) on 6 no. Cherry trees (T1-T6).

Compton

SDNP/21/02682/HOUS: Dormers, West Marden Hill, West Marden. Alteration to fenestration on South elevation, fitting of bifold doors to South elevation.

Donnington

D/21/02008/TCA: Donnington Cottage, Selsey Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Fir tree and remove 1 no. main stem on 1 no. Ash tree.

Duncton

SDNP/21/02465/FUL: Duncton Ce Junior School, Willett Close. Removal of grassed area and extension of the existing hard standing playground area replacing with a porous tarmac surface which will be feathered into adjacent hard standing.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/03259/HOUS: The Warren, Dodsley Grove. Single storey rear extension, first floor window and lowered cill to ground floor east elevation, partial infill of door to form window on west elevation.

SDNP/21/03489/HOUS: Ridgemoor, Kings Drive. First floor rear extension and new orangery.

East Lavington

SDNP/21/03307/FUL: Norwood Cottage, Norwood Lane. Change of use of stable block and tack room to provide ancillary accommodation and renovation of existing log store.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/03390/HOUS: Oak Tree Cottage, 8 Hurstfold Farm Road. Erection of single storey rear extension.

SDNP/21/03539/TCA: Distant Hills, Marley Lane, Kingsley Green. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree.

Funtington

SDNP/21/03573/LIS: 4 Funtington Hall, Common Road. New front porch.

Harting

SDNP/21/03315/TCA: 5 The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Plum tree (T1) and reduce height by up to 2m (to an overall height of 3m) on 1 no. Beech hedge (T2).

Linchmere

LM/21/01500/DOM: Vermont, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Single storey rear extension with balcony area and a two storey side extension. Associated internal alterations and external works.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/02534/HOUS: 10 The Croft. Ground floor rear extension and conversion of garage to create home work studio.

SDNP/21/03505/HOUS: Mead House, Selham Road, Selham. Erection of 2 no. 4 bay oak framed garages.

Loxwood

LX/21/01922/DOM: Walcot, Guildford Road. Dropped kerb.

LX/21/01943/DOM: 4 Lakers Lea. Proposed single story side extension and front porch.

LX/21/02054/FUL: Land South West Of Guildford Road. Demolition of existing dwelling and the erection of 50 dwellings to include 35 private units and 15 affordable units, creation of proposed vehicular access, internal roads and footpaths, car parking, sustainable drainage system, open space with associated landscaping and amenity space (resubmission of planning application reference LX/19/01240/FUL) - Variation of Condition 6 of planning permission LX/20/01481/FUL - to amend the wording and change the trigger point for this condition.

LX/21/02075/DOM: Ryley Cottage, High Street. Internal alterations, repairs and new external doors to a grade II listed dwelling.

LX/21/02076/LBC: Ryley Cottage, High Street. Internal alterations, repairs and new external doors to a grade II listed dwelling.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/02695/HOUS: Leverton, Fernden Lane. Outdoor uncovered, heated swimming pool to south of existing dwelling.

SDNP/21/02871/LIS: Aldworth Farm, Jobsons Lane. Amendments to extant listed building consent SDNP/16/03557/LIS to retain the existing roof structure of the 1972 extension and incorporate two dormer windows in the proposed catslide roof; variations to the internal alterations and replacement fenestration to south west extended section and north east extended section.

SDNP/21/03522/APNB: Orchard Park, Dial Green Lane. Relocate 3 no. steel framed agricultural barns from Dickhurst Farm to Orchard Park Farm.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/03453/HOUS: 112 Poplar Way. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of replacement conservatory to rear elevation.

Milland

SDNP/21/03401/HOUS: Fairleads, Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Single-storey side and front extension with hipped roof.

SDNP/21/03538/TPO: 23 Mill Vale Meadows. Pollard by 50% on 1 no. Poplar tree. Reduce height by 3m, widths by 1.5m and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Oak tree. Both within Group, G1 subject to ML/73/00717/TPO.

North Mundham

NM/21/01907/ELD: The Bourne, Fisher Lane. Certificate of Lawfulness for the occupation of The Bourne without compliance with an agricultural occupancy condition.

Petworth

SDNP/21/02121/HOUS: 332 Grove Street. First floor extension, roof extension and conservatory to side elevation. Installation of 1 no. attic dormer to rear and removal of 1 no. chimney.

SDNP/21/03117/FUL: Black Horse Inn, Byworth Road, Byworth. Landscaping works and installation of metal railings to the rear flat roof of the building. Proposed rebuilding and reinstatement of part of garden stone wall.

SDNP/21/03118/LIS: Black Horse Inn, Byworth Road, Byworth. Landscaping works and installation of metal railings to the rear flat roof of the building. Proposed rebuilding and reinstatement of part of garden stone wall.

Rogate

SDNP/21/03356/HOUS: Sandhill House, Nyewood Road. Partial conversion of existing coach house into office and ancillary accommodation.

SDNP/21/03357/LIS: Sandhill House, Nyewood Road. Partial conversion of existing coach house into office and ancillary accommodation.

SDNP/21/03502/LIS: Terwick Old Rectory, Old Rectory. Waterproofing to the cellar and associated works.

Selsey

SY/20/03293/DOM: 3 Chichester Way. Adaption and extension, including new dormers. Replacement of studio and garden room with new granny annex and garden room, extension of enclosed porch to provide a link between the main house and granny annex.

SY/21/01875/DOM: Winscombe, 40 Hillfield Road. Proposed first floor dormer extension. Rear and side single story extensions. New garage and vehicular entrance/dropped kerb.

SY/21/01898/DOM: 37 East Street. Single storey rear extension.

SY/21/01973/DOM: 1 Marine Gardens. 1 no. dormer window to front elevation.

Sidlesham

SI/21/01722/DOM: Bramley Fall, Highleigh Road. Detached oak framed garage/store with home office ancillary to the main dwelling.

SI/21/01971/DOM: Willow House, Mill Lane. Erection of single storey front (south) extension and front porch - resubmission of SI/21/00397/DOM.

Singleton

SDNP/21/02932/TCA: Church Cottage, 1 Church Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m and reduce widths by 1m on 1 no. Rowan tree.

Southbourne

SB/21/02029/DOM: 30 Longlands Road. Demolition and replacement of single storey rear extension.

SB/21/02074/PA1A: 31 Stein Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.00m (b) maximum height - 3.45m (c) height of eaves - 2.95m.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/21/02077/ADJ: Church Norton Spit, Pagham Beach. Reference: P/93/21/PL. Creating a temporary alternative outflow channel to reduce/avoid flood and erosion risk to properties and businesses at Pagham Beach and Haven Church Farm over the autumn 2021. This application is the subject of an Environmental Statement & is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Tangmere

TG/21/02056/TCA: 6 Dukes Cottages, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to remove 2 no. lower limbs (with 12cm diameters) on south sector at 4m (above ground level) and reduce upper limbs on west sector by 2m (to clear the roof of the building) on 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Tillington

SDNP/21/03517/LDP: The Little House, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Erection of single storey rear extension.

West Itchenor

WI/21/01997/DOM: Creek House, The Street, Itchenor. Replacement and extension of existing garage. Change use of garage to habitatable accommodation to create annex.

WI/21/02059/DOM: Mulberry Cottage, Shipton Green Lane. Detached garage with store/home studio over for ancillary use in connection with Mulberry Cottage.

WI/21/02083/FUL: West Block, Itchenor Park Farm, Itchenor Park, Itchenor. Change of Use of former dairy (West Block) to Class E(g)i, ii and iii use.

WI/21/02084/LBC: West Block, Itchenor Park Farm, Itchenor Park, Itchenor. Change of Use of former dairy (West Block) to Class E(g)i, ii and iii use.

West Wittering

WW/21/01220/DOM: Anstey, Chichester Road. Proposed two storey carport/garage and home office and demolition of existing garage/workshop replaced with annexe.

WW/21/01790/DOM: 10 Cunliffe Close. Proposed flat roof rear extension.