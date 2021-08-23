Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Birdham

BI/21/01456/DOM: Gayfere Cottage, Court Barn Road. Proposed extensions and alterations.

Planning

BI/21/01851/DOM: The Little House, Westlands Lane. Single storey extension and roof alterations. Including 4 no. rooflights.

Bosham

BO/21/02123/DOM: Midstreams, Station Road. Proposed first-floor front/side extension with revised fenestration and internal alterations.

BO/21/02186/FUL: Broadbridge Business Centre, Delling Lane. Erection of a single storey building comprising a gymnasium and offices (Use Class E), reconfiguration of existing parking area, with associated hard and soft landscaping (modifications to planning permission BO/20/02432/FUL).

BO/21/02201/LBC: Millstream Hotel And Restaurant, Bosham Lane. Proposed extensions with new main entrance and various internal and external alterations and additions including associated roof works and changes to fenestration. New detached pavilion and lean-to and replacement bin and recycling area (renewal of planning consent BO/18/03118/LBC).

Boxgrove

BX/21/02011/FUL: Walnut Tree Cottage, Marsh Lane, Crockerhill. Replacement dwelling (resubmission BX/20/01788/FUL).

Bury

SDNP/21/04102/TCA: Papplewick, Houghton Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1m on 1 no. Cherry Laurel hedge (quoted as H1). Fell 2 no. Bay Laurel trees (quoted as G1), 1 no Holly tree (quoted as G1) and 1 no. Lawson cypress tree (quoted as T1).

Chichester

CC/21/01944/FUL: 26 Caledonian Road. Change of use from shop unit A1 to dwellinghouse C3 (as part of alterations to main house). Demolition of single storey extension to West Elevation and replace with 1 no. double storey extension. Extend existing single storey bay window on south elevation. Replace roof tiles and fenestration, render, garden studio/store, garden wall, gate and associated landscaping. (Variation of Condition 2 and 10 of permission 20/00308/FUL -Alteration to width of window on south elevation, fixed shut and obscured glazed. Reinstate sash window to northern elevation. Alterations to garden studio/store to include wooden veranda and bin store).

CC/21/02068/DOM: 4 Turnbull Road. Increase in loft space for habitable accommodation with 2 no. dormers.

CC/21/02154/DOM: 118 Cedar Drive. Double and single storey side extensions and alterations, demolision of existing garage and workshop. Remodel existing front elevation with new windows and tile hanging changed to flint and brickwork.

CC/21/02314/FUL: 1 Laburnum Grove. Erection of single storey link side extension to children’s nursery with accommodation within roofspace; alterations to existing vehicular access and parking arrangements.

CC/21/02369/TPA: 28 Brandy Hole Lane. Reduce height by 2m, reduce north and south sectors by 3m, reduce east and west sectors by 2m and crown lift by up to 5m on the north and south sectors (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted on the plan as Ta). Reduce heights by 6m, reduce north and south sectors by 3m, reduce east and west sectors by 2m and crown lift by up to 5m on north and south sectors (above ground level) on 2 no. Oak trees (quoted on the plan as Tb and Tc). Reduce height by 3m, reduce north and south sectors by 3m, reduce east and west sectors by 2m and crown lift by up to 5m on north and east sectors (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted on the plan as Td). All 4 no. Oak trees are within Group, G1 subject to CC/20/00181/TPO.

CC/21/02385/PA1A: 22 Turnbull Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 7.50m (b) maximum height - 3.00m (c) height of eaves - 3.00m.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/02116/DOM: Orchard Farm, Drift Lane, Chidham. Replacement single storey rear extension.

CH/21/02386/TPA: Knapp House, Cot Lane, Chidham. Reduce east sector by 4m, west sector by 3m, north sector by 2m and south sector by 1m on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1) subject to CH/89/00360/TPO.

Cocking

SDNP/21/03954/LIS: 1 The Old School, Mill Lane. Demolition of 2 no. garden sheds and erection of single storey outbuilding.

Donnington

D/21/01671/PLD: Land West Of 5 Manor Close, Stockbridge. Installation of a steel pergola structure as part of a Public Art installation. Concrete path to and through the pergola.

Earnley

E/21/02388/TCA: Sandalwood, Manor Farm Barns, Clappers Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 40% (back to previous pollard points) on 3 no. Poplar trees (quoted as T1-T3). Pollard down to 9m (approx. 50%) on 3 no. Willow trees (quoted as T4-T6). Crown reduce by 20% (approx. 3m) on 1 no. Poplar tree (T7).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02368/FUL: Pond Barn, Pond Road, Bracklesham Bay. Extension and alterations including new roof to existing store building to incorporate kitchen and store.

EWB/21/02425/DOM: 6 Elm Close, Bracklesham Bay. Roof extension including rooflights, removal of existing dormer, single storey extension, fenestration alterations and garden room.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/04022/LDP: Meadow Cottage, Hawksfold Lane East. Proposed lawful development - erection of single storey rear extension.

SDNP/21/04023/LDP: Meadow Cottage, Hawksfold Lane East. Proposed lawful development - erection of single storey rear extension.

SDNP/21/04052/CND: Lower Lodge, Vann Road. Variation of Condition 5 of SDNP/15/04973/FUL (Working hours) from 07:30 to 18:00 Monday to Fridays and 08:00 to 13:00 Saturdays to 07:00 to 17:30 Monday to Fridays and 07:00 to 12:00 Saturdays.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/02540/FUL: The Old Corn Store, Tripp Hill. Insertion of mezzanine floor to provide additional office accommodation with associated alterations to the external appearance of the building.

SDNP/21/04033/TCA: Fulling Mill Cottage, School Lane. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Common Ash tree (quoted as G1).

Harting

SDNP/21/02780/TPO: Land South of Three Cornered Piece, East Harting Hollow Road, East Harting. Removal of lowest limb or limb with a diameter of 100mm on the eastern side at 4 metres above ground level on 1 no. Oak tree (T6), within Woodland (W2), subject to HT/86/00563/TPO.

Lavant

LV/21/02453/TPA: Land West Of 18 To 20 Roman Fields. Fell 5 no. Scots Pine trees (quoted on plan as 114, 115, 123, 126 and 133) within Area, A1 subject to LV/08/00140/TPO.

SDNP/21/03510/HOUS: The Laurels, Lavant Road. Proposed single storey rear extension, new two storey side annex and alterations.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/04053/CND: The Garden Cottage, Highstead Lane, Lickfold. Installation of dormer windows, replacement chimneys, tile hanging and erection of porch - Variation of condition 2 from Planning Permission SDNP/21/01260/HOUS for proposed front porch, single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration.

Loxwood

LX/21/02206/DOM: 17 Nicholsfield. Removal of existing conservatory, part removal of outbuilding. Replaced with a single storey rear extension and front porch.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/04057/TCA: Brook Hill, The Chimes, Blind Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m on 14 no. Lawson Cypress trees, 1 no. Poplar tree and 1 no. Oak tree.

Linchmere

SDNP/21/04110/LDE: 1 Stone Pit Cottages, Marley Combe Road, Camelsdale. Existing lawful development - rear garden cabin.

Milland

SDNP/21/04007/FUL: Aston House, Wheatsheaf Enclosure, Milland. Replacement 1 no. 2 storey dwelling.

North Mundham

NM/21/02258/FUL: Land And Stables Opposite Lakeside, School Lane. Addition/construction of a wildlife natural water dog swimming pond (10m x 7m x 1.3m), jetty platform with oak supports (3m x 1m), timber pergola with roof, fencing and planting to reflect natural surroundings.

Petworth

SDNP/21/03837/FUL: The Hungry Guest Cafe, Lombard Street. Change of use from Class E(b) (sale of food and drink for consumption (mostly) on the premises) to Class E(a) (display or retail sale of goods, other than hot food) alongside a minor change to the rear elevation, to reflect a change of use from a cafe to an artisan butchery; the first floor will remain as a kitchen/ preparation area.

SDNP/21/03838/LIS: The Hungry Guest Cafe, Lombard Street. Revise internal layout and interior refurbishment of a listed building, alongside a minor change to the rear elevation, to reflect a change of use from a cafe to an artisan butchery.

Rogate

SDNP/21/03686/HOUS: The Old Brew House, London Road, Rake. Retrospective permission for the replacement of 9 no. single glazed, sash and case timber windows with double glazed, sash and case timber windows.

SDNP/21/03687/LIS: The Old Brew House, London Road, Rake. Replacement of 9 no. single-glazed, sash and case timber windows with double-glazed, sash and case timber windows.

Selsey

SY/21/01969/DOM: 53 Grafton Road. Single storey front extension and alterations to fenestration.

SY/21/02265/DOM: 27 Woodland Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

Sidlesham

SI/21/02107/PNO3R: Chalk Lane Nursery, Chalk Lane. Prior notification under Part 3, Class R of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 to undertake the change of use of not exceeding 150 sq m of an existing agricultural building to a flexible commercial use, namely for B1 and B8 purposes.

Southbourne

SB/21/00886/DOM: Wintons, Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook. Single storey ground floor front extension, open porch, internal changes and new iron fencing along the north side elevation.

SB/21/01902/DOM: 22 Gordon Road. Proposed 2 No. Front Dormers.

SB/21/02387/TPA: Oaktree, 1 Alfrey Close. Crown reduce by 2.5m (all round back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1) subject to SB/84/00879/TPO.

Tillington

SDNP/21/03916/TCA: Upperton House, Upperton Road, Upperton. Notification of intention to crown reduce height by 2-3m (back to suitable branch colliers) and reduce side growth by 2m (to suitable branch colliers) on 1 no. Copper Beech tree (quoted as T1).

West Dean

SDNP/21/03616/FUL: Colworth Farm, The Grinch. Replacement barn to provide farm office and facilities for existing shoot including 2 no. rooms for overnight tourist accommodation.

West Lavington

SDNP/21/04174/TPO: Kingswood, 1 Closewalks Wood. Reduce height by 2m and reduce western sector to gain a 2m clearance from the property (building) on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1). Crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) and reduce western sector (on garden side) by 1m on 1 no. Purple Leaf Plum tree (quoted as T2). Both trees are within Woodland, W1 subject to WL/66/01097/TPO.

West Wittering

WW/21/02203/DOM: The Willows, Shipton Green Lane, West Itchenor. Outdoor ground level swimming pool (11m x 4m).

Wisborough Green