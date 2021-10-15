Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Birdham

BI/21/02780/DOM: Bay Tree House, Westlands Estate. Conversion of garage to habitable space with single story side extension. Replacing existing windows. Replacement of tile with weatherboarding at first floor. Erection of 1 no. detached garage/storage building. Replacement of drive surfaces. New front boundary wall and gates.

Planning

Boxgrove

BX/21/02619/DOM: Cherry Trees, Priors Acre. Side extension on ground and first floors, with an entrance canopy and removal of 1 no. chimney and existing conservatory.

Chichester

CC/21/02533/TPA: 3 Dunstan Close. Crown reduce back to previous pruning points on 2 no. Sycamore trees within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/21/02578/FUL: Chichester Nuffield Hospital, Broyle Road. Construction of modular imaging suite within the hospital car park.

CC/21/02813/LBC: Corn Exchange, East Street. Fit out to existing retail including decoration throughout to New Look spec, including installation of new internal signage and removal of stud wall on ground and first floor.

CC/21/02824/FUL: Martins Farm, Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Replacement dwelling. Temporary mobile on-site accommodation for 2 years to facilitate works.

CC/21/02885/FUL: White House Farm & Barn, Old Broyle Road, West Broyle. Proposed internal/external alterations to farmhouse. Change use of former agricultural barn to separate dwelling to include rear extension, and associated works. New detached car garage and bin/log store. Hard/soft landscaping to garden.

CC/21/02886/LBC: White House Farm & Barn, Old Broyle Road, West Broyle. Proposed internal/external alterations to farmhouse. Change use of former agricultural barn to separate dwelling to include rear extension, and associated works. New detached car garage and bin/log store. Hard/soft landscaping to garden.

CC/21/02893/FUL: 48 East Street. Shopfront resprayed with new paint.

CC/21/02897/TPA: Chichester High School, Kingsham Road. Crown lift on north sector (road side) to achieve a clearance of 2.5m (above ground level), crown lift to achieve a clearance of 6m (above ground level) on north-east to south-east sectors (over access area into the site) and crown lift/create a 1m clearance (to enable demolition) on the south sector over the roof of the shelters on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as no. 12). Cut and remove roots with diameters of less than 25mm to enable post holes to be hand dug adjacent/within the root protection areas of 1 no. Corsican Pine tree (quoted as no. 9) and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as no. 12). Both trees are within Group, G1 subject to CC/21/00299/TPO.

CC/21/02919/TCA: 33 Cavendish Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1).

CC/21/02923/PLD: 33 Cleveland Road. Pitch roof, ground floor rear extension, to provide a shower and cloakroom and roof lights to the existing dining room.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/02843/DOM: Long Acres, Drift Lane, Chidham. Retrospective application for construction of tiled pitched roof over existing outbuilding with front pitched roof dormer.

CH/21/02873/FUL: The Granary Barn, Steels Lane, Chidham. Retrospective application to regularise the restoration and change of use of granary building to provide holiday accommodation and associated works.

Compton

SDNP/21/04979/TCA: Victoria Inn, West Marden Hill, West Marden. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) and crown reduce by up to 4m (all round) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2).

Easebourne

SDNP/21/05023/TCA: 1 Parkway. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. non native tree (species unknown) in front garden.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02046/DOM: 24 Solent Road, East Wittering. Single wrap around extension.

EWB/21/02891/PLD: 8 Admiralty Row, The Parade, East Wittering. Construction of a two storey extension to the existing dwelling.

EWB/21/02918/DOM: Jalna, 21 Oakfield Avenue, East Wittering. Erection single storey extensions to front and rear.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/05024/TPO: Aldermoor, School Lane. Crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Mulberry tree (T1) subject to FT/93/00508/TPO.

SDNP/21/04909/APNB: Fittleworth Waterworks, Lower Street. Agricultural building for storage use.

Funtington

SDNP/21/04817/HOUS: 4 Haresfoot Close. Removal of 2no. garden sheds and erection of tandem garage and garden store.

Heyshott

SDNP/21/04718/FUL: Hoyle Lane Stables, Hoyle Lane. Change of use from agricultural to three letting accommodation units. Partial demolition, repairs to existing dilapidated agricultural building and reconstruction and refurbishment to a new layout with existing footprint.

Kirdford

KD/21/02755/DOM: Little Gables, Village Road. Change use of existing garden room to habitable accommodation to include extension creating self-contained annex ancillary to main dwelling.

KD/21/02848/DOM: 2 Townfield. Single storey rear extension, front bay and porch.

Lavant

SDNP/21/04939/LIS: New Barn, Pook Lane. Extension and alterations to existing property including a dormer extension to rear elevation and porch extension to front elevations.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/04787/FUL: 1 Woods Building, The Wharf. Erection of 1 no. building for storage, for a temporary period of 4 years.

Petworth

SDNP/21/04763/HOUS: The Old Tanneries, Byworth Road, Byworth. Revised vehicular access, with associated revisions to parking area and landscaping. Revisions to North elevation of existing dwelling, including insertion of window to existing living room. Installation of outside swimming pool in rear garden.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/02128/FUL: Dale Farm, The Lane, Ifold. Extension to existing equestrian arena.

PS/21/02926/DOM: West View, Chalk Road, Ifold. Two storey front extension, alterations and double garage with ancillary accommodation - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission PS/19/02158/DOM - Change to elevation(s) from hipped to gabled roof line and the addition of three dormer windows.

Rogate

SDNP/21/04775/LDE: Brick Kiln Copse Farm, Bull Hill. Existing lawful development certificate for the use of building as a dwelling for in excess of 4 years.

Selsey

SY/21/01931/DOM: Clayton Cottage, 21 Clayton Road. Proposal to replace existing thatched roof with tiles. Replace first floor window with door and install Juliet balcony.

SY/21/02776/LBC: 98 Grafton Road. General repair works to the fabric to resolve moisture ingress and damp.

Sidlesham

SI/21/02912/PNO: Chalk Lane Nursery, 17A Chalk Lane. Agricultural barn.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/21/02952/ADJ: Land north of Long Copse Lane, Emsworth. Outline planning application for demolition of the existing buildings and the erection of a new residential scheme (C3 use of approximately 210 dwellings to include affordable housing) and associated landscaping, access and supporting infrastructure, all other matters reserved.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/04896/HOUS: 2 Mill Lane Cottages, Mill Lane, Stedham. Internal and external alterations including new rooflights and rear facing dormer window.

SDNP/21/04976/HOUS: The Sorrells, School Lane, Stedham. Proposed two storey rear extension and first floor side extension. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation creating second floor. Alterations to existing layout. Proposed 1 no. detached double garage and 1 no. detached annex.

Tangmere

TG/21/02924/TCA: 2 Bayleys Cottages, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to re-pollard 1 no. Horse Chestnut (T1) back to previous points, remove 1 no. Griselinia shrub (T2) and reduce Beech hedge to previous points. O.S. Grid Ref. 490425/106259.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/21/04995/TCA: Trotton Place, A272 Gatehouse Lane To Terwick Lane, Trotton. Notification of intention to fell 9 no. Ash trees. 4 x conifers: To be removed to allow laurel hedge to grow to shield farm from neighbouring property.

Woolbeding With Redford