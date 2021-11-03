Plans for 88 new homes in Chichester submitted

These Ashberry houses in South London will be the same style as the houses proposed in Chichester SUS-210211-162446001

Ashberry Homes, part of the Bellway group, has applied for the ‘erection of 88 dwellings together with associated vehicular and pedestrian access, car parking and landscaping’

A range of new houses and apartments,at a development to be known as Indigo Park, would be built on a 5.3-acre brownfield site, previously Portfield Quarry and UMA House, off Shopwhyke Road.

Planning permission in principle had previously been granted for the homes three years ago, with the latest planning application changing some of the details, most notably, ‘internal and external amendments and changes to the floor plans of the approved dwellings.’

The site, most recently used as offices for Tarmac Marine Dredging Ltd, is part of a wider area allocated for new housing in the Chichester Local Plan, to include the creation of about 500 homes, over ten acres of employment land, a community centre, shops and outdoor space around the existing lakes.

As part of the planning agreement for the proposed Ashberry Homes development, the housebuilder will contribute £230,120 towards improvement work on the nearby A27.

Dan Bradbury, Regional Director of Bellway South London, said: “We have worked closely with the council to formulate a detailed plan to transform this brownfield site into a development providing much-needed new housing in the area.

“Our aim is to deliver a wide mix of homes at Indigo Park, from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom houses, to suit a range of buyers at all stages of the property ladder.

“We are committed to being part of this exciting regeneration project to bring new homes to the city.”

“We hope that our plans are approved in due course, so that we can begin construction work on the site to create a new thriving new community which will prove to be a positive addition to the lives of people of Chichester.

“We hope to start building work later this year, subject to planning consent, and to release the first homes for sale in Spring 2022.”

If you would like to view the application visit application number 21/02197/FUL on Chichester District Council’s planning website.