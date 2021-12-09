Plans for a new nursery on outskirts of Chichester approved

Plans for a new nursery in Westhampnett has been approved by Chichester District Council.

Chichester District Council has approved plans for a new nursery building on land adjacent to Hadrians Drive in Westhampnett.

The 18298.65 square foot site will also see the ‘erection and development of two two-bed flats with a scheme of hard and soft landscaping, parking and access.

The Little Blue Door nursery, which offers care for children from three months to four-years-old ‘all year round’, opened a school in Laburnum Grove in 2016.

Having been operating a waiting list since year two, the company has wanted to open a new nursery in Westhampnett which has now been approved.

The planning statement said the site is located within an existing housing estate on land, ‘which no longer needs to be reserved for a pub/restaurant use’.

The new nursery would be based near an area of public open space – the village green – which includes an equipped children’s play area.

A spokesperson for the developers, Smith Simmons & Partners, based in West Pallant said: “Its location provides convenient access to a range of local services and amenities with direct connections provided to the pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

“The proposal offers a development which will complement the locality’s predominant residential land use, be appropriate in scale and also be in keeping with the character and amount of development in the vicinity of the site.

“Furthermore, the proposed buildings, the site’s layout and the associated scheme of hard and soft landscaping will be of a design which responds to the site’s location and will make full use of this previously developed land.

“There are no other adverse impacts arising from the development that would outweigh the benefits in providing additional housing and a community facility to provide childcare for local people.”

Westhampnett Parish Council withdrew its earlier objections but requested changes to parking spaces and Bricks, roof and flintwork panels be constructed in keeping with the Community Hall.

To view the full plans visit Chichester District Council’s planning website and use the code 21/00630/FUL