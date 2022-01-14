Plans for new holiday caravan park at Bunn Leisure refused

Bunn Leisure’s plans for the lawful development of a new holiday caravan park has been denied by Chichester District Council. SUS-220113-135517001

The plans, submitted on August 13, would have seen the new land at Bunn Leisure on Warner’s Lane in Selsey be the siting of up to 90 caravans.

In a statement of refusal by Chichester District council it wrote: “The use of the land edged red for the stationing of up to 90 caravans would comprise an intensification of such scale and kind, as to result in a significant and definable change in the character of the site and use.

“Therefore, the proposed development is not lawful under Section 192 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended). Planning permission for the proposal from the Local Planning Authority would be required.”

The applicant had set out an appeal comparing the proposed development to the appeals of the ‘White Horse Park Homes’ and ‘The Smithy’ developments.

However these comparisons were deemed not applicable by the council due to the sheer size of the proposed development leading to 90 caravans being sited compared to both the ‘White Horse Park Homes’ and ‘The Smithy’ developments with the sites being used for 17 and six units respectively.

Selsey Town Council had twice, objected to the proposal on the grounds that there would be an ‘intensification of activities on the site, road transport network, sewerage outlets in the community and added burden on the NHS.’

To view the application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/02472/PLD