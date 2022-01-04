Plans for new telecommunications mast in Chichester refused

Plans for a new telecommunications mast in Chichester has been refused. SUS-220401-095644001

An application for a new telecommunications mast in Chichester has been refused by Chichester District Council.

The new mast would have been installed on the grass verge outside of Westgate Leisure Centre.

The plan would have seen the removal of the existing 20 metre high greenfield column at Terminus Mill on Terminus Road,

In a statement of refusal the council said: “The proposed siting of the telecommunications mast and associated equipment would be visually prominent and would result in a tall, dominant and incongruous, artificial structure, by reason of its height, scale and exposed roadside location within a relatively open area.

“In addition, the four associated cabinets would contribute to inappropriate level of clutter within the currently uncluttered grass verge.

“As such, the proposal would result in an unacceptable form of development that would detract from the character and appearance of the locality, including the Chichester Conservation Area.”