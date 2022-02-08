Plans for two new houses in Appledram approved

Plans for two new semi-detached houses in Appeldram have been approved by Chichester District Council. SUS-220702-170448001

Plans will also see the demolition of an agricultural building on Crouchers Farm on Birdham Road in Appledram.

The proposed dwellings comprise a kitchen / dining room, living room, utility room, water closet and hall at ground floor, and three bedrooms (one en-suite) and a family bathroom on the first floor.

Plans for two new houses on the property have been proposed since 2017 with the amendments now including the demolition of the agricultural building rather changing its use to become the accommodation.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/03122/FUL