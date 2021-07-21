'Save our Harbour Villages' demonstration outside the District Council building (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-183533008
Protesters oppose housing pressure in coastal villages – in pictures

Protesters from coastal villages near Chichester Harbour and the Manhood Peninsula braved the soaring heat yesterday (July 20) to resist plans for more than 6,000 new homes in the area.

By Bex Bastable
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 5:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:07 pm

They demonstrated outside a meeting of the full council at Chichester District Council’s headquarters East Pallant House.

For a report and video on the protest, read more here and read a report of the council meeting here.

