Protesters oppose housing pressure in coastal villages – in pictures

Thieves steal £10,000 watch from 70-year-old in Chichester

Consultation launched on cycle route between Chichester and Emsworth

News you can trust since 1887

'Save our Harbour Villages' demonstration outside the District Council building (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-183444008

'Save our Harbour Villages' demonstration outside the District Council building (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-183119008

'Save our Harbour Villages' demonstration outside the District Council building (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-183131008

'Save our Harbour Villages' demonstration outside the District Council building (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-183011008

They demonstrated outside a meeting of the full council at Chichester District Council’s headquarters East Pallant House.