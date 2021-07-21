Protesters oppose housing pressure in coastal villages – in pictures
Protesters from coastal villages near Chichester Harbour and the Manhood Peninsula braved the soaring heat yesterday (July 20) to resist plans for more than 6,000 new homes in the area.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 5:59 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:07 pm
They demonstrated outside a meeting of the full council at Chichester District Council’s headquarters East Pallant House.
For a report and video on the protest, read more here and read a report of the council meeting here.
Page 1 of 3