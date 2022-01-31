‘Tiny urban forests’ to be created in Chichester, Selsey and Midhurst

The project is entirely funded by a grant from DEFRA – the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

It was given to the council as part of a pilot scheme involving five local authorities nationwide, to trial different approaches to tree planting outside woodlands – something which has proved difficult and expensive.

During a meeting of the full council last week, members approved the use of £28,500 for an urban tree pilot, and £60,040 for a subsidised trees pilot.

New trees are set to be planted in the Chichester district

They also approved £116,450 for staff costs up to 2023/24.

The urban tree pilot will see three sites – in Chichester, Selsey and Midhurst – used as Miyawaki plots.

Known as tiny urban forests, half the land will be planted in a much denser manner than usual, with the soil aerated before planting.

This will encourage the trees to grow quickly, absorbing much more carbon.

Janet Duncton (Con, Loxwood) called the entire project ‘a wonderful idea’.

She added: “We’re losing such a lot of [trees] at the moment that the more we can get the better.

“It isn’t always absolutely straightforward – you can’t just plonk a tree where you think you’d like to plonk a tree, especially if it’s next to a highway.”

In December, £85,250 of funding for two other pilot schemes – hedgerow trees and agroforestry – was approved, with the work being delivered through grants to landowners.