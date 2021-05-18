What is important to your part of Chichester?

Litten Terrace, Chichester

Neighbourhood planning gives communities direct power to develop a shared vision for their area and shape the development and growth of their local area

Work on a Chichester neighbourhood plan is well underway with a restructured and streamlined steering group led by independent chairman Robin Hamilton, a dedicated web page and experienced advisors Feria-urbanism.

Residents are being asked to get involved and take part in PLACE reviews.

These are assessments of each of the city’s neighbourhoods, where the public are asked to record and map what is important to them.

Richard Plowman, a member of the steering group, encouraged people to get in touch and look at their part of the city with fresh eyes and record what they see and what could be improved. This work will them form the basis of policies that come forward in the neighbourhood plan.

Once more progress is made and the maps from the PLACE exercise are combined, the neighbourhood plan team hope to hold public meetings and exhibitions once Covid rules are relaxed, but it is hoped the studies can be completed by June.