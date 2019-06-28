Work begins to bring in 60 new apartments to Westergate

Work to bring in 60 one and two bedroom apartments in Westergate has begun, following a 'ground-breaking' ceremony.

According to Housing 21, which developed the Extra Care Living scheme in partnership with Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council, the homes will have affordable rent and be suitable for shared ownership.

A spokesman said: "The development will offer people over the age of 55 a range of services and facilities including a 24 hour on-site care team for those who need it, a café/bistro, hair salon and communal lounge which is also available to the local community.

"The scheme will be named Monaveen in memory of the royal racehorse, which was the first horse to run in The Queen’s colours and made its first winning appearance at local racecourse, Fontwell Park in October 1949.

"Housing 21’s Monaveen is being constructed alongside Taylor Wimpey’s ‘The Hedgerows’ development, which will provide 208 family homes on Fontwell Avenue."

The Extra Care Living development is set for completion in December 2020 with the first residents moving into their homes in early 2021.

The spokesman added: "Representatives of Housing 21, Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council were also joined by students from Ormiston Six Villages School who will take on the challenge of producing a piece of artwork with their peers. The finished piece celebrating Monaveen is to be unveiled at the scheme’s grand opening event in 2021."

Tracy Jones, head of Extra Care, said Housing 21 is delighted to be involved with the scheme.

She added: “Housing 21 is the leading provider of Extra Care across England, providing at least ten per cent of the country’s provision.

"We will be working closely with the local schools, older peoples groups and the social work teams in Westergate to ensure a fully integrated and community feel to the scheme upon opening. This ceremony marks the beginning of a very exciting build journey in West Sussex.”

Amanda Jupp, county council cabinet member for adults and health said enabling people to retain their independence in later life is a 'significant priority'.

She continued: "I’m excited to see the start of this new scheme. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Housing 21 which will own and manage the scheme, and with Arun District Council which has also helped to make this scheme possible.”

Councillor Pauline Gregory, cabinet member for residential services said she is looking forward to the completed homes #meeting the needs of our older population'.

For more information, visit www.housing21.org.uk.