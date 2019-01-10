Portsmouth sixth form students raise impressive funds for key children’s charity

Both sixth form students and staff from a girls school have raised more than £5,000 for a Chichester-based children’s charity.

The Portsmouth High School Sixth Form raised an impressive total of £5,166.45 during their annual Charity Week which concluded with a glittering and dazzling Fashion Show.

This year the girls from Portsmouth High School chose to support Chichester based charity, Children on the Edge.

Children on the Edge exists to help marginalised and forgotten children, who are living on the edge of their societies.

These are children without parental care, neglected or persecuted by their governments, ignored by international media and missed by large overseas agencies.

Students and staff have been running Charity Week at Portsmouth High for more than 25 years and is always run entirely by the Sixth Form.

The week is made up of many events such as a fancy dress parade, talent show, games, an annual netball match versus the Portsmouth Grammar School’s First XV rugby team and a two night popular fashion show.

Head Girl of Portsmouth High School Sixth Form, Rachel Kellagher, 17, said: “Charity week is one of the highlights of the school calendar and we’re really excited to put our own spin on it this year.

“We’ve charged up the Fashion Show to facilitate a theme of decades, and we couldn’t wait to take PHS on a journey through time.”

Teachers and staff at the school played their parts in the fundraising but joining in on the lip sync battles and supporting the students in anyway they can.

Although organising the events is the key part of the week, students also take on the business side of the week which includes the finance, insurance, marketing and additional paper work that has to be carried out in order for the week to be a success each and every year.

Fundraising manager for Children on the Edge, Eloise Armstrong, had the chance to visit the school on the evening of the fashion show and was impressed with the entire event.

Eloise said: “I was delighted to attend such a wonderfully produced event.

“The whole evening was professional and fun, with first class attention to detail and design. Every pupil that took part should be very proud of themselves. Thank you for bringing hope, life, colour and fun to some of the most marginalised children in the world today, the amount raised is tremendous.”

For more visit www.childrenontheedge.org/.