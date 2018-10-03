Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to school playground

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted pupils at Prebendal school in Chichester when they visited today (October 3).

The royals took time to speak to many of the children during their visit, high five-ing and shaking hands with several pupils.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As Prince Harry approached the pupils he asked them which school they were from.

To shouts of 'Prebendal' from the children he responded 'I can't hear you' prompting great excitement as they shouted even louder.

A Prebendal student said: "I'm never washing my hand again."

Nicolas, also a Prebendal pupil added: "They said hello, I don't quite know how I felt."

Ted, 12, also from Prebendal was keen to see them return and suggested they visit his school, 'in the playground'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Chichester to see a copy of the American Declaration of Independence.