Renewed calls to improve cycle routes in Chichester

Three years after a horrific accident while cycling, a city councillor is calling for a cohesive approach to improving cycle safety in the city.

Sarah Sharp lay on the ground surrounded by a chalk outline outside County Hall on this morning to protest what campaigners feel is a lack of progress in creating cycle routes.

It was part of a demonstration by Chicycle, which used the anniversary of councillor Sharp’s accident to present a letter to West Sussex County Council to prioritise action to provide safe pavements and segregated cycle lanes.

Sarah said: "Our roads must be safe enough that if you make a mistake, vulnerable road users don’t end up being injured or even killed.

"That’s why we’re here today, to hand in the letter and try to work with the councils so they can deliver more."

Priorities for the group include better infrastructure for non-motorised traffic in new developments, repairs to cracked pavements and improvements to junctions.

Among the 50 or so signatories 0n the letter are residents from across the Chichester and Arun districts as well as representatives of various cycle forums.

Sarah said 28 km of cycle routes were planned by West Sussex County Council over the next five years but more needed to be done.

She pointed to the West Sussex Walking and Cycling Strategy 2016-2026, which she said contained a list of more than 300 projects.

"If you spread it out, it’s not really that much," she said.

